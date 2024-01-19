NewLeftHeader

LAM adds new November events

lam adds figure drawing

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Figure Drawing – November 17

Friday, Nov. 17, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop, Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket.

Please note: This workshop will feature a live nude model. All attendees must be 18 years or older.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $30, Non-members: $45.

Special Rate for 5-Class Series: Save 20% on each workshop.

Series Dates: November 17, December 15, January 19, 2024 and February 16, 2024.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds situ

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of dirtyeraser.com

Art Workshop with Jo Situ Allen – November 18

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2-4 p.m.

Art Workshop: Gratitude and Grace with Jo Situ Allen

A celebration of self-caring and gratitude. The class will be working with air dry clay to create a beautiful nature-inspired centerpiece platter by pressing foraged items into the clay to leave a unique print. Attendees will be shaping the clay with their hands to create a unique design.

The workshop will begin with a silent meditative walk from the museum to Heisler Park and back. Gather anything that catches your eye – anything with texture that can be used in the workshop. After a 15-minute silent walk where materials are gathered – participants will head back to the museum to do a quick grounding exercise and breathing before settling in. Allen will facilitate the remaining time to create, play, to be present and grateful for the abundance around the participants.

Advance tickets are recommended/Up to 24 Participants, Museum members: $25, Non-members: $35, Recommended for 13+.

For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2-3 p.m.

Brain Health and the Impact of Art & Nature

Join Dr. Cheryl Alvarez for a valuable discussion about activities that help to promote brain health. The contemplation of art, connecting with nature and the great outdoors, putting your hands in dirt as you garden, and maintaining social activity are all good for the human condition, and may play a large role in protecting a healthy brain. Learn about current research and how to improve your health with everyday choices.

This program presented in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Family Center of Huntington Beach.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds moms

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

New Moms at the Museum – November 29

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 9-10:30 a.m.

New Moms at the Museum

(Rescheduled for November 29)

Join LAM for their New Moms at the Museum group at the Laguna Art Museum. Come meet new moms and insightful professionals surrounded by an electric mix of Californian art.

The meet-up will be a blend of education, information and socialization with an artistic element.

It will start with an introduction of a featured piece of art by museum staff.

Then three tips from fourth trimester and beyond specialists for mom’s self-care and newborn issues. Two professionals from the birth community such as midwives, doulas, newborn care specialists, nutritionists, acupuncturists, massage therapists and more.

The last 45 minutes are for you to meet and mingle.

Bring a yoga mat to lie your baby on and a comfy blanket for extra warmth, as it can get chilly in the museum. Due to the meet-up being held at the museum, this gathering is for babies zero (pregnant) to six months.

This group is not only for new moms but also for new dads.

A tasty morsel and beverage will be provided.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18. Children under 12: Free.

For tickets, click here.

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to:www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

