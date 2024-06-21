NewLeftHeader

The winners of the Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be on display through November 16.

cultural arts holiday winners

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Holiday Palette Winners

The Arts Commission has selected four designs for the 2023 Holiday Palette Competition. The designs will be hand-painted by their artists onto 3’ x 4’ wood palettes and displayed from light poles outside City Hall this holiday season. They will also be added to the city’s temporary art collection and displayed each year, as the city desires, to celebrate the holidays and Laguna Beach’s vibrant artist community. Thank you to all participating artists, and congratulations to Colleen Corbett, Jennifer Griffiths, India Hynes and Marcel Mead on having their designs selected.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts childrens palette

Deadline to submit is November 20

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition

The Arts Commission invites young community members, ages 5-17, to participate in its annual Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition by creating original designs that celebrate the holiday season. All design entries will be made available to view online. Up to 12 designs will be selected for mounting onto wooden palettes. These selected designs will then be displayed throughout December at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave. In addition, selected artists will be recognized at the City Council meeting on December 12. Deadline to apply is November 20.

For program guidelines and the entry form, click here.

The Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition is a project of the Arts Commission funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts coalescence

“Coalescence,” public art installation by Beau Stanton

Dedication of Coalescence

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission cordially invites the public to the dedication of Coalescence by Beau Stanton on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. The installation is located on the bridge connecting Laguna Canyon Road and Laguna Frontage Road near the entrance to the Sawdust Art Festival.

The installation consists of an inlaid ceramic walkway mural measuring 20 feet by 14 feet, for the pedestrian bridge near the main entry of the Sawdust Art Festival. The mosaic is comprised of more than 1,000 hand-cut tiles utilizing a color palette that references the canyon and ocean environments of Laguna Beach. Stanton is a graduate of Laguna College of Art + Design and is a multi-disciplinary artist who has created more than 60 public artworks in 25 cities across 16 countries.

Coalescence was selected through a review process by the City Arts Commission, via a call for artists that gleaned 30 applicants. This installation has been funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Stage on Forest – Beth Wood

Friday, Nov. 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Ava August

Saturday, Nov. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Adam Lasher

Sunday, Nov. 19, 5-7 p.m.

 

