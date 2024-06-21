NewLeftHeader

What’s up with Number Three Restaurant 111423

What’s up with Number Three Restaurant?

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

It’s said that good luck come in threes, and for the Number Three Restaurant, there has been a trio of exciting updates – a refreshed look in the front on Pacific Coast Highway, the installation of more inside seating and in a few weeks, the restaurant will introduce Dai Mei Hot Pots to the menu.

Installation of new cement surface and shade canopies

During the many changes the property has undergone since Jon Madison sold Madison Square & Garden Café in 2018, the one constant has been Eugene Avelino. Madison opened the café, a historic structure built in 1912, in 1997. Avelino started in 1998, which adds up to whopping 25 years he’s been part of the restaurant – an integral part – as regulars know. In addition to being a familiar face, he never fails to remember patrons and what they usually order.

Longevity seems to be the norm – Pastor, the cook, has been there for 20 years.

Eugene Avelino helping a customer

Over the past five years, the property morphed into what it is today.

In 2018, the new owner, originally from Shanghai, China, renamed the property “Old House Café.” However, before his plans for the property came to fruition, he leased it to a restaurateur from the Middle East. “We served Mediterranean food,” Avelino said. “That didn’t last long, about six months, and the owner came back with Number Three Restaurant.”

A group of locals enjoys the lush garden in the back patio

All the while, Avelino adapted to the many changes, providing a welcoming presence, one thing the locals can always count on. “I have a lot of memories from here,” he said.

He’s served a couple generations of customers; the kids of locals are now bringing in their families. And who wouldn’t want to be in such a tranquil setting?

The back garden, which is like being in someone’s shady backyard, is a big draw – it’s private (and quiet) with plenty of room for dogs to lounge by the tables. Avelino (following the tradition of Madison) always has dog treats. It’s a fun and relaxed space. Not enough can be said about the Zen-like ambience, but one must experience it to understand.

A favorite, the Salmon Salad

Although the menu isn’t extensive, the items on the menu are notable.

The Eggs Benedict and Salmon Salad are among the favorites, and more than a few regulars go there every week for them. The French Dip and Madison Burger are favorites of my grandsons. The Seafood Special, Shrimp Lover and Salmon Frenzy are what seafood-lovers dream about.

Additional seating inside

Once the Hot Pots are available, there will be another dining choice. “We should have them on the menu in a few weeks,” Avelino said.

In case you don’t know what a hot pot is (I didn’t), it’s described as a flavorful broth traditionally served inside a large metal pot. The broth is brought to a boil and left simmering for the duration of the meal. Raw ingredients, such as meat and vegetables, are placed into the simmering broth and cooked. The cooked pieces are dipped into dipping sauces for additional flavor. Hot pot is considered a main course and is usually served without rice or noodles on the side.

Pastor has worked with Avelino for 20 years

Sounds like a unique addition to the menu, one that suits the upcoming cooler weather.

“We’ve had a lot of questions about opening for dinner,” Avelino said. “It’s not in the works for now, but maybe in the future.

“I want to say thank you to all the locals for supporting us for breakfast and lunch throughout these past years. We do our best for locals.”

So, stop in and give it a try it if you haven’t already. You can be certain Avelino will be there to greet you.

3 is open on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Three Restaurant is located at 320 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

Visit their website at www.numberthreerestaurant.com, or call 949.549.4817.

 

