This week in Breakers sports 111423

This week in Breakers sports

Tuesday, Nov. 14

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA in Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View High School

5 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. JSerra in State CIF Division 1 Regionals at JSerra

6:30 p.m. – Girls Basketball vs. Godinez

Wednesday, Nov. 15

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA in Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View High School

Thursday, Nov. 16

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA in Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View High School

6:30 p.m. – Girls Soccer vs. Sage Hill

Friday, Nov. 17

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA in Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View High School

3:15 p.m. – Boys Soccer at Northwood

Saturday, Nov. 18

TBA – Boys Cross Country in CIF-SS Finals at Mt. SAC

TBA – Girls Cross Country in CIF-SS at Mt. SAC

TBA – Boys Basketball vs. TBA in Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View High School

Past week’s results

Girls Tennis wins CIF-SS Championship

The Breakers girls tennis team won the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship by beating Calabasas, 10-8, at The Claremont Club.

Water polo edged in CIF finals

The Laguna Beach boys water polo team was edged by Huntington Beach, 10-9, in the CIF-SS Division 1 Championship taking place at the Mt. SAC Aquatic Center.

However, the boys have another shot this week as they move onto the State CIF Division 1 Regional Championships. The road won’t be easy, as they’ll open up against JSerra this evening (Tuesday, Nov. 14) at 5 p.m. at JSerra.

JSerra won the CIF-SS Open Division last Saturday over Newport Harbor.

Friday, Nov. 10

Girls Tennis beat Calabasas, 10-8, in the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship at The Claremont Club

Saturday, Nov. 11

Boys Water Polo lost to Huntington Beach, 10-9, in the CIF-SS Division 1 Championship at the Mt. SAC Aquatic Center

 

