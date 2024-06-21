NewLeftHeader

MY HERO Project celebrates winners of 19th Annual Film Festival on November 18-19

Join the MY HERO Project in celebrating the winners of the 19th Annual MY HERO International Film Festival in a Virtual Awards Ceremony. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. during the weekly Zoom Salon Series of philanthropist and mentor Eva Haller.

The festival is an annual event dedicated to showcasing short films, by student and professional filmmakers, that celebrate the power of the human spirit. Categories include documentary, narrative, music video, experimental and animation. The festival is part of The MY HERO Project, a Laguna-based nonprofit dedicated to sharing hero-themed stories from around the world.

Ron Kovic Peace Prize presenter - Ron Kovic

Special Awards, with cash prizes, will be awarded to winning films with themes of Peace, Activism, Women Transforming Media, Relationships, Immersive Storytelling, Youth Reporters and Sing for Hope Music Videos.

This year’s Special Awards presenters include:

–Ron Kovic - The New York Times bestselling author and Academy Award winner who annually gives the Kovic Peace Prize.

Dan Eldon Activist Award presenter - Kathy Eldon

–Eva Haller - Holocaust survivor, philanthropist and mentor to thousands will present two awards – the Women Transforming Media Award and the Sing For Hope Music Video Award.

–Esther Wojcicki – Esteemed global educator and author presents the Youth Reporter Award.

–Kathy Eldon – Co-founder of Creative Visions Foundation, author and film producer presents the Dan Eldon Activist Award.

Relationships First Award presenter - Dr. Judith Anderson

–Judith Anderson Ph.D. – president of the Foundation for the Contemporary Family and UCI Professor of Psychiatry annually gives the Relationships First Award.

There is no charge for this event, but you must register to attend. To register for the Special Awards Ceremony, click here.

On Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m., MY HERO will host a Celebration of Winners. This virtual, family-friendly event features short clips from selected winning student films and the recognition of all winning filmmakers in attendance. To register for the Celebration of Heroes, click here.

Click here to learn about 2023 featured winning filmmakers.

For more information on MY HERO, go to www.myhero.com.

 

