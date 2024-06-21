NewLeftHeader

Closing night of the Coast Film & Music Festival showcased films on mountain biking

Sunday’s (November 12) finale at the Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF) dazzled attendees with an eclectic mix of films, engaging filmmaker and athlete panel discussions, music and environmentally focused conversations, all unfolding at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach.

closing night cities of the future

Photo by Heidi Zumbrun

MacGillivray Freeman’s Greg MacGillivray and “Cities of the Future” team member at the Forum Theater during their directors cut screening at Coast Film & Music Festival

The day began in the Forum Theater with a stunning and impactful block of short films, including 26.2 to Life directed by Christine Yoo, To The Hills and Back by director Mike Quigley and director Max Lowe’s Camp Courage. Next up was a director’s cut of the upcoming film Cities of the Future from Laguna Beach’s own MacGillivray Freeman Films, where attendees had the privilege of providing input and feedback on the film during its production. Reggae band Common Sense headlined the main stage in the afternoon to a festive crowd playing in a rocking style all their own, and as the sun set, the closing night’s feature films took center stage.

closing night common sense

Photo by Heidi Zumbrun

Nick Hernandez of Common Sense

Once Upon A Ride In Umbria captured the narrative of mountain biking legend Hans “No Way” Rey and his love for exploring the European countryside, riding through vineyards and traversing historic villages. An enlightening Q&A session with Rey himself followed the screening. The cinematic journey continued with The Engine Inside and followed by Washed Up, accompanied by a compelling conversation featuring Cam Zink and Troy Lee, both legends in the sport of mountain biking.

Closing night panel

Photo by Steve Sherman

(L-R) Panelists Richie Schley, Hans Rey, Cam Zink, Derek Westerlund, with host Pat Parnell

The festival’s grand finale featured a gripping film on the history and evolution of Freeride Mountain Biking, directed by Derek Westerlund. Nothing’s For Free: The History Of Freeride Mountain Biking chronicled the blue-collar roots and ascent of a cult sport to a global phenomenon, placing race-driven mountain biking prominently on the world map. Before the film, attendees were treated to another excellent Q&A session with director Derek Westerlund and mountain biking superstars Hans Rey, Cam Zink and Richie Schley, hosted by CFMF’s Pat Parnell.

closing night panel trio

Photo by Steve Sherman

(L-R) Panelists Troy Lee and Cam Zink discussed the short film “Washed Up” with host Pat Parnell. Both are legends in the sport of mountain biking.

For those who missed the CFMF live event, the festival extends its reach with an encore showing of a curated selection of films online from November 17-27. Whether revisiting favorites or experiencing them for the first time, information on the online festival will be announced this week. Stay tuned!

For more information on the Coast Film & Music Festival, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

