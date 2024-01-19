NewLeftHeader

LAM adds new November events

Unveiling Hidden Desires – November 11

Saturday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m.

Unveiling Hidden Desires: The Coded Imagery of Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown

Join LAM for an immersive lecture, surrounded by the extraordinary work of Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, whose groundbreaking career is the subject of an exhibition at the Laguna Art Museum: Breaking the Rules.

Wonner and Brown, who were partners for more than five decades, lived during the repressive McCarthy era and experienced the rise of Abstract Expressionism that revolutionized the art scene.

The lecture will reveal how both artists belong to a distinguished lineage of trailblazing artists who defied societal constraints by embedding gay themes within a symphony of coded imagery. Wonner and Brown’s transgressive paintings not only eluded the mainstream’s retribution but also cast a lasting influence on queer artists to this day.

Mark a date on your calendar for an event that promises to deepen your appreciation, peeling back the layers of LGBTQ creativity that have indelibly shaped our cultural landscape, ensuring that the voices of queer creators, once suppressed, are now celebrated in their vibrant authenticity.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18.

lam adds Botke peacock

Jessie Arms Botke, “White Peacock in a Trumpet Flower Vine”

Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.

Jean Stern Presents the Life and Art of Jessie Arms Botke

In this lecture, art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will discuss the life and art of Jessie Arms Botke (1883-1971) in a slide-illustrated lecture on one of the most important California artists. Born in Chicago, Botke took classes at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Moving to New York, she began working as a tapestry designer at Herter Looms. In 1915, she married the artist Cornelis Botke (1887-1954). In 1919, they settled in California where they lived the rest of their lives.

She is particularly noted for her elegant and vivid painting of birds, particularly peacocks. She painted in an elaborate, elegant and exotic approach often in the Art Deco style, with vivid colors and gold leaf.

The lecture, which features numerous paintings and some archival photographs, lasts approximately 45 minutes, with time afterwards for questions and answers.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers are the exclusive auctioneer/appraiser business for the 2023 Jean Stern Presents lectures.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $12.

lam adds figure drawing

Figure Drawing – November 17

Friday, Nov. 17, 4-7 p.m.

Art Workshop, Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics on how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket.

Please note: This workshop will feature a live nude model. All attendees must be 18 years or older.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $30, Non-members: $45.

Special Rate for 5-Class Series: Save 20% on each workshop.

Series Dates: November 17, December 15, January 19, 2024 and February 16, 2024.

lam adds situ

Art Workshop with Jo Situ Allen – November 18

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2-4 p.m.

Art Workshop: Gratitude and Grace with Jo Situ Allen

A celebration of self-caring and gratitude. The class will be working with air dry clay to create a beautiful nature-inspired centerpiece platter by pressing foraged items into the clay to leave a unique print. Attendees will be shaping the clay with their hands to create a unique design.

The workshop will begin with a silent meditative walk from the museum to Heisler Park and back. Gather anything that catches your eye – anything with texture that can be used in the workshop. After a 15-minute silent walk where materials are gathered – participants will head back to the museum to do a quick grounding exercise and breathing before settling in. Allen will facilitate the remaining time to create, play, to be present and grateful for the abundance around the participants.

Advance tickets are recommended/Up to 24 Participants, Museum members: $25, Non-members: $35, Recommended for 13+.

lam adds moms

New Moms at the Museum – November 29

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 9-10:30 a.m.

New Moms at the Museum

(Rescheduled for November 29)

Join LAM for their New Moms at the Museum group at the Laguna Art Museum. Come meet new moms and insightful professionals surrounded by an electric mix of Californian art.

The meet-up will be a blend of education, information and socialization with an artistic element.

It will start with an introduction of a featured piece of art by museum staff.

Then three tips from fourth trimester and beyond specialists for mom’s self-care and newborn issues. Two professionals from the birth community such as midwives, doulas, newborn care specialists, nutritionists, acupuncturists, massage therapists and more.

The last 45 minutes are for you to meet and mingle.

Bring a yoga mat to lie your baby on and a comfy blanket for extra warmth, as it can get chilly in the museum. Due to the meet-up being held at the museum, this gathering is for babies zero (pregnant) to six months.

This group is not only for new moms but also for new dads.

A tasty morsel and beverage will be provided.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18. Children under 12: Free.

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to:www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

