Split council keeps report on claims of harassment, hostile workplace confidential

By SARA HALL

A report on the investigation into allegations of creating a hostile workplace and harassment claims from the former Laguna Beach city manager against sitting Councilmember George Weiss will remain confidential following a heated discussion and the decision of the majority of a split City Council this week.

After a number of special closed session council meetings discussing “the significant exposure to litigation” connected to the complaint against Weiss, former City Manager Shohreh Dupuis separated from the city on September 1.

Councilmembers voted 3-2 on Tuesday (Nov. 7) to: Make the closure letter publicly available; retain the attorney-client privilege and not release the investigation report; issue a statement that the City Council is satisfied and there is not a need for further investigation or action and conclude that the matter is closed. They also directed staff to release the minutes of the closed session meetings when the matter was discussed.

Councilmembers Weiss and Mark Orgill dissented. Orgill said he preferred the option to release a redacted report (primarily to shield the names of the employees who testified as witnesses) and Weiss favored releasing an unredacted report (arguing that the employees didn’t sign a confidentiality agreement that their identity was not going to be disclosed).

“So no transparency involved at all,” Weiss said after other councilmembers indicated that they wouldn’t vote for releasing the unredacted document.

“That’s not what it is,” countered Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, who made the motion.

There was some back and forth regarding transparency, with Weiss noting that the letter was already out in public (although not officially released by the city) so they aren’t revealing anything that hasn’t already been revealed.

Mayor Bob Whalen pointed out that they are disclosing the minutes and contents of the closed session, which demonstrates how they came to a decision on the issue, as several councilmembers pointed out.

“I really do think that, in terms of transparency, the key question is, ‘Why did we make the decision that we did?’…and there was a good summary by the four of us who were in the room about why we made that decision,” Rounaghi explained.

The report was not completed until October and it wasn’t fundamental to their decision-making, he added.

“I don’t see how that is necessary for the transparency in how we were making our decision. I think the letter is pretty clear and I think what was just discussed tonight was transparent about why we made our decision,” Rounaghi said.

Everything they had at the time they made their decision will be released, Whalen added, which includes: Dupuis’ statement, claim from her attorney and the closure letter.

“So why not release the report then? What’s the big deal?” Weiss questioned.

“For the reasons we stated: Chilling effect on employees who might want to file a claim in the future or are asked to testify in the future, is not in the best interest of the organization,” and the report wasn’t even completed when they made their decision, Whalen answered.

“So even a redacted report would put the employees in jeopardy, I see,” Weiss replied.

“No,” Whalen answered, “people are asking for an unredacted report and have said – several people have said – either release a fully unredacted report or don’t release anything at all, so I think we’re responding to that.”

There was some disagreement of not releasing the report, but still sharing the other items and information, equated to releasing “nothing.”

“The desire is to be as least transparent as you can possibly be,” Weiss said.

“In your view,” Whalen replied.

“No, that’s what it is,” Weiss concluded.

Former City Manager Shohreh Dupuis

He’s for transparency, Rounaghi added, when it’s in the best interest for the community.

“But there are scenarios where transparency can create chaos at a governing organization and, in this case, a chilling effect on future investigations,” he commented.

“There were employees who testified and the idea that their names could be out in public (is chilling)…What that would mean is that no one in the city would have any reasonable expectation of privacy if a future claim was brought forward,” Rounaghi said. “Because when you’re a witness you have a belief in confidentiality and that’s just fundamental.”

“It would have a downstream effect on the organization that would be toxic and it would create an environment in which people didn’t feel safe, not only coming forward with allegations but also being witnesses in future investigations,” he added.

Weiss asked current City Attorney Megan Garibaldi if the testifying witnesses sign a confidentiality agreement that their identity is not going to be disclosed.

“They did it voluntarily knowing that it may become public,” Weiss said.

Although Garibaldi said that, generally speaking, reports of investigations are confidential personnel records and there’s a general anticipation by participating witnesses that the information contained in the report is confidential.

“The idea behind that is to have a free-flowing discussion so as to get to the root of the facts,” Garibaldi said. “The expectation, generally speaking, from witnesses participating in an investigation is that the report does remain confidential.”

While he understands that point, Weiss said the witnesses may have been prejudicial because they reported to Dupuis and that “changes the tables because she’s at the top of the pyramid.”

There was some more back and forth about the process, how the investigator interviewed the witnesses, and Garibaldi reiterated that the general expectation is that the witnesses’ names would be confidential. There is a balancing test, Garibaldi said, between the person whose privacy is involved and the public’s interest in knowing that information. In this case, the public’s interest is not furthered by knowing the employee names, she concluded.

It’s a biased and prejudicial report, Weiss claimed, and a redacted report raises a lot of questions. The anonymous testimony means they don’t know the relationship between the person that filed the complaint and each witness.

“There has to be more than just the redacted document released or it just isn’t worth much,” Weiss said.

The comment that the council should release the unredacted report or nothing at all was echoed several times during public comment.

“There’s not an interest in the redacted report, there’s just a demand for the unredacted report,” Rounaghi said. “No one thinks this is an ideal situation. I think we made the best of it and what we need to really think about is what’s in the best interest of the city and I don’t see how releasing an unredacted report would help that, so I would just support closing this and moving forward.”

An unredacted report will likely lead to more conflict, he said. They need to move on and focus on city work.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf agreed that the best action is to close it and continue forward. A redacted version won’t help anything, she added.

“I think it’s just going to cause more problems and I’m just kind of done with all this,” Kempf said.

It’s not a good idea to share confidential information behind a decision like this, she said.

“It’s a confidential report and I want to keep it that way,” she said. “I’m not interested in sending out any redacted reports.”

Whalen agreed that a redacted report will just keep “churning the mill” and continue the disagreement. He doesn’t think anybody would be happy with a redacted report, Whalen added.

Earlier in the discussion, council unanimously agreed to waive attorney-client privilege with respect to deliberations during the closed sessions on July 20, 24 and 31, and August 8 for the items that were agendized as “confer with legal counsel regarding significant exposure to litigation” with one item regarding the conduct of Weiss constituting harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

That allowed the councilmembers to reveal what they discussed in those closed sessions and share their rationale for the decision, Whalen explained.

He went over the timeline and background of the issue.

Dupuis filed a complaint in February and by early April, the council authorized the hiring of an outside investigator. Through Mark Meyerhoff, a partner at Liebert Cassidy Whitmore (the city’s outside employment special counsel), Barbara Raileanu from Woodruff & Smart was retained to conduct an independent investigation on behalf of the city.

On July 18 Dupuis’ attorney, Craig Scott, sent a letter to City Attorney Phil Kohn, requesting a settlement of 33 months of salary, plus attorney’s fees and retirement from the city, Whalen recalled. If not, she threatened to file a $3 million claim against the city.

Around the same time, Dupuis met with Whalen and Kempf and summarized her view of the situation and why she could no longer continue to work for the city.

“We left that meeting and immediately conferred with the city attorney,” Whalen said.

At the closed session on July 20, the council (excluding Weiss) reviewed the nature of her statement and the claim. Whalen recalled that Kohn explained that Weiss had a conflict of interest and a financial interest in the outcome, so under current law and according to the fair political practices commission, he was not entitled to be in the meeting.

On July 24, they made a counter-offer of 18 months’ salary severance. They also asked the outside counsel to give a verbal update on the investigation. By that time, all the witnesses had been interviewed, except for Weiss who was still in the process of engaging counsel or had just engaged counsel, which was paid for by the city, Whalen explained.

At the July 31 meeting, they received an update from the outside counsel about where the investigation stood and learned that there would not be a finding of discrimination on the basis of sex or national origin, but that there was significant exposure to litigation of a possible retaliation claim or possible constructive termination claim. They also discussed the nature of the claim and assessed the risk. Essentially, they were told “if you don’t settle this case and you choose to go the litigation route, you will easily spend $400,000 or more in legal fees.”

“In my way of thinking, my rationale was that there really were two reasons to settle this case and settle it for the amount we did, which I think was the most prudent thing for the city to do in light of all the facts,” Whalen said. “The first was the financial. That paying her roughly $450,000 was the least expensive way for us to get out of a situation that we found ourselves in, which was you know threat of litigation, $3 million claim. And I’m still convinced that that decision was the right decision, just from a purely financial standpoint.”

Whalen assumed that if Weiss did testify, he would state in good faith that the claims are not valid.

“We could assume that that was going to be the testimony, it wasn’t going to change the outcome of my analysis of the risk of the city of proceeding with litigation,” Whalen said.

Also, if they were to go the litigation route, they would either have to terminate the city manager and be exposed to serious claims, or put her on paid administrative leave which could total more than $1 million over the years as the case plays out in court.

“For better, for worse, people can second guess it, disagree with it – I think we made the best financial decision for the city,” Whalen said.

The second aspect that was important to Whalen was what was in the best interest of the public.

“Some people will disagree with this as well, but I think the best interest of the public was reaching a settlement, putting it behind us, moving forward to select a new city manager, (and) getting back to conducting the business of the city,” he said. If they didn’t do that, “it would have been a huge distraction. I didn’t think it was worth that. I think that was a real negative for the city and for our community. And we just needed to get back to business and I think we did that.”

Overall, he’s still confident they made the best and the right decision, Whalen concluded.

Other councilmembers shared similar stances on their rationale behind the decision.

Rounaghi noted that this is “a horrible situation for everyone involved,” but they dealt with it the best way they could. They spent a lot of time discussing the issue in the meetings, Rounaghi said, and they did not come to this decision lightly, but it was the right decision. They also have to consider the cost of the turmoil that this can cause, he added. They put the interest of the city first.

“It’s not a situation anyone wanted, but we had to deal with the cards that were dealt to us,” he said. “The idea of spending two years in a lawsuit would be a nightmare for the city.”

Orgill’s reasoning was similar and he based it on his business experience. It was financially smart and what was the best move for the organization, he said. They asked the attorney about the cost associated with the lawsuit going to court and that drove the decision-making process.

“I did the math and that’s how I formed my opinion,” Orgill said. Also, “I just truly thought that it would be best for the city to cut bait and move forward. And that’s what I would have done in my own business, because why would I just stay in this state of dysfunction any further when I can move on and be productive.”

Dupuis left the city effective September 1, pursuant to a separation agreement negotiated between her counsel, Craig Scott and the city’s counsel, Scott Tiedemann of LCW, as well as former City Attorney Phil Kohn.

Although Weiss agreed with the financial aspect of the decision, the litigation route may or may not have worked out, he said.

“I don’t think it would have been as frightening as you described it,” he said after Whalen explained his rationale for the decision.

Weiss claimed there were other causes for her dismissal, including a lack of confidence in her work performance, citing “a long history of the calamities that occurred during her tenure.”

Also, the significant threat of litigation against the city from MOM was the true reason for the separation, Weiss asserted.

“It was clear to me and clear to everybody in this room, I think, that MOM was going to sue unless Shohreh was let go,” he said. “There was a clear direction for that based on the threat of litigation from MOM and that was their gimme, that they weren’t going to sue if Shohreh was gone, and that was the real sort of straw that broke the camel’s back in this case. And I don’t think that can be denied.”

Raileanu completed her investigation and communicated the findings to Meyerhoff through an investigation report. On October 30, Meyerhoff shared the closure of the investigation and its findings to Weiss. The report has been made available to the council as an attorney-client privileged communication.

In the October 30 letter to Weiss from Meyerhoff, a point claims that “in newsletters that you prepared, during open session City Council meetings, and in emails to Dupuis, you criticized Dupuis openly, repeatedly and relentlessly, and accused her of dishonesty and lack of integrity with regards to the traffic citation she received and in relation to issues surrounding Hotel Laguna; that these comments were demeaning and unprofessional because you dealt with personnel matters in open session rather than discussing personnel matters in closed session; and that you took an adversarial approach to Dupuis and her staff during City Council meetings.”

“I disagree with all of that,” Weiss said. “There was never a time that the mayor stopped me in my questioning of Mrs. Dupuis in a council meeting that I recall.”

He may have interrupted, but he didn’t say anything to the level described in the claim.

“Never did I attack her in any shape, matter, or form on a personal level. All I was going after was information,” he said.

His newsletters are his opinion recapping the council meetings. He went through any that mentioned Dupuis (and shared with the city clerk) and didn’t find his comments to be as described in the claim.

“I can’t find a single one that goes over the top. Maybe there is one, but that doesn’t create, that doesn’t justify the writing of (this claim). It just isn’t there,” Weiss said.

He also disagreed with the claims of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

“Asking meaningful questions that test the presumptions of the city manager and staff is not harassment, it’s called functional representation,” Weiss said. “Pointing out misrepresentations or omissions of information by the city manager is not bullying, it is accountability that supports informed decision-making by the council.”

He’s interrupted occasionally and apologized, Weiss said, but that doesn’t create harassment.

“Taking exception when the city manager interrupts proceedings and intrudes in a disruptive way to preempt deliberations is not hostile, it is the expression of concern on behalf of the people impacted by decisions made without orderly and well-informed deliberations,” he added.

More than a dozen people spoke during the public hearing, with most calling for the release of the report unredacted. Many claimed the council is denying the public pertinent information on the matter and asked for honest and transparent communication.

Others stated that the process was unfair to Weiss and that the claims were treated as fact, which imprudently launched a biased investigation. Several defended his past actions that were at the root of the allegations, saying he only pursued information and sometimes questioned staff recommendations. Some questioned the firm that selected the investigator and raised concern about the entire process.

Some speakers claimed that Dupuis wasn’t qualified as a city manager and said her poor performance led to bad decisions for the city. There were concerns related to her handling of Hotel Laguna issues and other matters. A few called her manipulative and questioned the timeline of the process, as it related to the controversy around her traffic stop, the accusatory comments Dupuis made when she named four residents during a previous meeting, the fish emulsion found at Dupuis’ home and anticipated litigation from MOM investment group.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.