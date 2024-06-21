NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: sunrises and sunsets 111023

Share this story

The Plant Man: sunrises and sunsets

By Steve Kawaratani

“Swiftly flow the days.” –Sheldon Harnick

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

I have always felt that sunrises and sunsets are the best times of my day, whether in Laguna or beyond. A sunrise is a perfect beginning, while a sunset often helps me ease back from a challenging day. Both frequently create stunning displays of color and allow for reflection and an appreciation for the wonder of it all.

These natural phenomena are essential in the development of plants. Sunrises signal the start of the day, when the rising sun provides the necessary light for photosynthesis, the extraordinary process by which plants produce food for growth.

The Plant Man sunrise

Click on photo for a larger image

A wondrous sunrise

Conversely, the decreasing intensity of light, with the onset of sunset, signals to plants that it is time to rest. The transition from light to darkness during twilight triggers the release of plant hormones that regulate cell division, growth and flowering.

Sunrises and sunsets also influence the timing of gardening activities. Watering plants early in the morning, just after sunrise, allows the soil time to absorb moisture, before the heat of the day and wind dissipate the dampness. Additionally, watering earlier in the day helps to reduce fungal and bacterial diseases and to avoid leaf sunscald.

Completing tasks like pruning, transplanting and fertilizing during the cooler hours, either in the morning or before evening, minimizes heat stress on plants and gardeners, and helps both recover more efficiently.

The Plant Man sunset

Click on photo for a larger image

A calming sunset

Sunrises and sunsets also influence the aesthetics of gardening. The golden hues of the rising and setting sun create an enchanting ambiance in the garden. Gardeners often strategically place trees and larger shrubs to create shade and throw cooling and whimsical shadows. Flowers and foliage appear more vibrant during these flowing hours, adding an additional reason to linger a little longer in the garden.

While sunrises and sunsets mark the transitions between day and night, they forever cast a glow of peace and serenity. The ineffable beauty of one’s garden is a safe refuge from the increasing vagaries of the world. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.