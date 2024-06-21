NewLeftHeader

Festival of Arts holds annual membership meeting FP 111023

Festival of Arts holds annual membership meeting, announces 2024 Pageant of the Masters theme

Photos by Jeff Rovner

At the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters annual membership meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, members were updated on the past season’s achievements and were among the first to have a glimpse at the 2024 Pageant of the Masters. The event, held at the Festival’s Forum Theater, featured reports on the past fiscal year’s activities, an overview of the 2023 season, recognition of long-time volunteers and staff, and a preview of the 2024 Pageant of the Masters production, Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion.

Festival of Arts Carney and Davis 9

Click on photo for a larger image

FOA President David Perry addressing the audience in the Forum Theater

Highlights included:

–Festival President David Perry commenced the meeting by providing an overview of the 2023 season, encompassing both the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. Following his introductory address, Perry showcased an upbeat and captivating video that highlighted the 2023 season, celebrating the Pageant’s remarkable 90th anniversary. The video showcased the fine art show, the Junior Art Exhibit, art education initiatives, the Pageant’s 90th Parade Celebration, special events and the Pageant of the Masters production of Art Colony: In the Company of Artists.

–Perry introduced the 2023 board of directors and welcomed Treasurer Fred Sattler to the podium to introduce the Festival and Pageant’s management team. Special recognition was given to Jill Harris-Sturdy, who was retiring after 14 years of service as finance director.

Festival of Arts Carney and Davis 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen shared his Mayor’s Report

Sattler then introduced Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen, who shared his appreciation for the Festival of Arts stating, “The Festival of Arts, its board and the service provided to the community is outstanding. The city prides itself on being an art colony and having a city with a deep history in art doesn’t happen by chance. The Festival has been able to do that for 90 years. It takes effort and commitment, from the board, the members, and, of course, the volunteers. Thank you for your commitment to the Festival and to the city.” Mayor Whalen continued to share how important the Festival is to the City of Laguna Beach and highlighted the entertainment offered every night of the summer. He concluded by encouraging everyone in attendance to bring someone new to the Festival this upcoming summer to ensure that the historical Festival continues to thrive for another 90 years.

Perry then reflected on the 2023 season in his President’s Report, which he described as “vibrant and historical.” According to Perry, “When reflecting back on this past year, I began thinking about the importance of history, community and the evolution of the Festival of Arts…As an organization, the Festival of Arts has come a long way. Our roots run deep, but it is our collective evolution that keeps us vibrant and relevant. Thank you for your support. Here’s to the future as we continue to make history together.”

–Perry also noted the 2023 summer program included a full schedule of art education instruction, special events and daily live entertainment. He reflected on the Festival’s history, emphasizing the evolution and recent achievements such as the Pageant’s 90th anniversary parade and celebration, diverse art from the 120 artists - 17 of whom were first-time exhibitors and acquisitions for the permanent collection including the stunning sculpture Emprise, created by Gerard Stripling. His report highlighted community engagement like the exhibit at the John Wayne Airport, facility utilization and successful events like the Pageant of the Monsters, culminating in a vision for the organization’s future. He concluded by thanking the community, volunteers and members for their support and anticipating continued success in the years ahead.

Festival of Arts Carney and Davis 9

Click on photo for a larger image

FOA Treasurer Fred Sattler delivered the Treasurer’s Report

Perry then welcomed Sattler back to the podium to share the 2023 Treasurer’s Report. He reported unaudited revenues of roughly $10.5 million and expenses $9.7 million, resulting in a net income of about nearly $.8 million. 2023 unaudited Festival of Arts net assets were reported at $12.7 million with liabilities at $.8 million, resulting in net assets of $11.8 million.

–Board member Jeff Rovner proudly announced that the Festival of Arts has awarded more than $3.5 million to local students since 1957. This past year, six students were awarded first-year scholarships of $20,000 each for a total of $120,000. Each recipient will be granted $5,000 per year over a four-year period. Scholarships were awarded in film, theater, visual arts and writing. The average first-year recipient’s high school GPA was 3.78. A total of 14 applicants applied in 19 areas. Additionally, nine renewal scholarship recipients collected $30,900 for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Festival of Arts Carney and Davis 9

Click on photo for a larger image

FOA board member Ed Hanke presenting an award to Sharbie Higuchi (FOA Director of Marketing/PR and Merchandising) for her 25 years of service, and it was accepted on her behalf by Michelle Reindl (finance director)

Festival of Arts Carney and Davis 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Fred Sattler presenting a retirement award to Jill Harris-Sturdy (former head of finance)

–Board member Ed Hanke took the podium to recognize and congratulate employees for their years of service and commitment to the organization. Michelle Reindl (Finance Director) was recognized for 20 years of service and Sharbie Higuchi (Marketing, PR and Merchandise Director) for 25 years of service.

Festival of Arts Carney and Davis 9

Click on photo for a larger image

FOA Board member John Connolly and Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy presented longtime volunteers with Life Membership Awards

Festival of Arts Carney and Davis 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Diane Challis Davy presented Sami Hermes (cast) with a 15-year service award

–Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy and Board member John Connolly then presented longtime volunteers with Life Membership Awards, acknowledging each for their dedication and 15-year commitment to the Pageant of the Masters. Challis Davy recognized that the volunteers are the heart and soul of the Pageant’s success. The 15-year service memberships recognized were Rachel Arndt (Makeup Department), Vanessa Harkleroad (Cast), Sami Hermes (Cast), Devin Hovis (Cast), Margie Lee (Cast Area Assistant), Taylee Miller (Cast), Vanise Symth (Makeup Department), Robert Wagner (Cast) and Linda Ward (Makeup Department).

Festival of Arts Carney and Davis 9

Click on photo for a larger image

At the podium, Diane Challis Davy showed a slideshow and explains the 2024 Pageant theme – “Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion”

–Challis Davy presented a slideshow of artwork to be presented in next summer’s Pageant of the Masters. The 2024 production of Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion will revisit some of history’s greatest spectacles highlighting what people have worn throughout the ages. Be prepared to be dazzled with a look into history’s greatest fashion trends through the magic of living pictures. Audiences can expect works from James Tissot, Jan Van Eyck, David Hockney and legendary Hollywood designer Edith Head, among many others.

–This year there was no need for a board election because the three incumbents ran unopposed. Reinstated to the Festival of Arts Board of Directors to serve new three-year terms are incumbents Wayne Baglin, John Connolly and Tom Lamb. Also continuing on the board are Ed Hanke, Pat Kollenda, Anita Mangels, David Perry, Jeff Rovner and Fred Sattler. As a group, the board is committed to the Festival of Arts mission to support and promote the arts and arts education.

Festival of Arts Carney and Davis 9

Click on photo for a larger image

Susan Davis (right), FOA Director of Member Services and Special Events with assistant, Macie Carney, enjoyed drinks and bites during the reception

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts’ mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. Each summer for 90 years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 225,000 visitors each year.

