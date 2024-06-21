NewLeftHeader

South Laguna Community Garden Park welcomes 111023

Share this story

South Laguna Community Garden Park welcomes Tibetan monks this Sunday

The South Laguna Community Garden Park invites all members of the community this Sunday, Nov. 12 to gather at the Garden (31610 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. to welcome esteemed Tibetan monks, Geshes Thinley and Tenzin who will be offering a meditation and blessings for peace in honor of “World Kindness Day.”

South Laguna monks

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of South Laguna Community Garden Park

(L-R) Tibetan monks Geshes Tenzin and Thinley will be offering a meditation and blessings at the South Laguna Community Garden Park

A “Peace Potluck” will follow at 12 p.m. Please bring a dish to share with five to 10 people. This will be the fourth time that the Garden will host Tibetan monks, and is one of four “World Kindness” events occurring around Laguna Beach in the coming week.

The monks will also be offering a “Sunset Meditation” to conclude a “Day of Kindness” at Main Beach on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4:45 p.m., construct a mandala made of sand at the Hugo Rivera Gallery at 550 S. Coast Highway, from Nov. 18-19) and offer prayers and chanting at the opening of Laguna Beach Yoga at 312 Broadway in Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

For more information about the Garden Blessing and Potluck, contact Carly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For information about the other events, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.