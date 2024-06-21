NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter launches “Pets for Vets” 111023

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter launches “Pets for Vets” no-cost animal adoption program

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the launch of a “Pets for Vets” Animal Adoption Program just ahead of Veterans Day. The program provides that any active duty, honorably discharged, or retired Veteran in Orange County is eligible for no-fee pet adoptions at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, if they qualify and are approved to adopt a pet. See all animals available for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter by clicking here.

“The residents of Laguna Beach appreciate the sacrifice our Veterans made for this great country and Pets for Vets is a creative program to show our gratitude for their service and sacrifice,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “Our goal is to pair an animal with Veterans across Orange County to provide companionship and help ease the transition back into civilian life.”

The goal is to pair animals with OC Veterans

Under the program, all pet adoption fees at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter are waived for any active duty, retired, or honorably discharged member of the United States armed services, as well as reservists and members of the California National Guard residing in Orange County. In addition to the California VETERAN Driver’s License, the Animal Shelter will accept a valid military ID, DD214 or VA Medical Card as sufficient proof of veteran status. Military spouses and family members living in the same household with the veteran are also eligible for the program.

“As a Veteran, I love seeing our Police Department recognize our local Veterans and thank them through great programs, such as the new ‘Pets for Vets’ program,” said Laguna Beach Police Captain David Dereszynski. “This program will help low-income Veterans adopt a pet for no charge, connect Veterans to animals in need of a forever home, and further highlight the efforts of the staff and volunteers at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. I hope more shelters adopt programs such as ours. For all the Veterans out there, we thank you for your service!”

 

