The Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF) offers a week-long program tailored for high school students, featuring a partnership with Laguna Beach High School’s (LBHS) FLOW program. During this event, students have the opportunity to listen to expert speakers discussing topics related to FLOW’s acronym, which stands for Fire, Land, Ocean and Water.

This year’s distinguished speakers included Dr. Chad Nelsen, the CEO of Surfrider, who addressed the junior class on “Oceans”; author and naturalist Obi Kaufmann, who spoke to the freshmen about “Fire”; pro snowboarder and executive director of the nonprofit Protect Our Winters, Jeremy Jones, who engaged with the sophomore class on “Land” and pro-surfer and founder of Waves for Water, John Rose, who shared insights on “Water” with the seniors.

In addition, Greg Long presented a ocean conservation program to TOW students on Monday, Nov. 6 and El Morro youngsters on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Long shared his story, going from big pro surfer to activist.

Coast Film and Music Obi Kaufmann 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by ©Candice Dartez

Author and conservation expert Obi Kaufmann addressing LBHS FLOW students

Coast Film and Music Obi Kaufmann group 2

Click on photao for a larger image

Obi Kaufmann (center) with CFMF Co-founder Ben Warner (second from right) and LBHS teacher Jun Shen (far right) posing with LBHS FLOW students in the gymnasium

Coast Film and Music Jeremy Jones 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Pro snowboarder and executive director of the nonprofit Protect Our Winters, Jeremy Jones (right of banner) spoke to LBHS FLOW sophomore students

Coast Film and Music Greg Long El Morro 4

Click on photo for a larger image

On November 6, pro surf turned activist Greg Long delivered an ocean conservation presentation to Top of the World Elementary students

Coast Film and Music Ben and Enich 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) CFMF Co-founders Ben Warner and Enich Harris stopped by TOW on November 6

Coast Film and Music Greg Long fun at El Morro 6.jpeg

Click on photo for a larger image

Greg Long having some fun with El Morro students during his presentation on November 7

To learn more about the Coast Film & Music Festival visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

