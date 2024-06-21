NewLeftHeader

Artist Victoria Moore’s exhibition at Woods Cove, Classified Bondage, adds 14 new paintings to her Atomic Babylon Collection

Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery and Victoria Moore will present Classified Bondage, 14 new paintings from her Atomic Babylon Collection, taking place at 1963 S. Coast Hwy. on November 11 from 1-4 p.m., which is a fundraising event for Atomic Veterans.

Join Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery’s UNESCO recognized artist Victoria Moore unveil new paintings in her legacy collection, Atomic Babylon, reflecting on being conscripted at birth and subsequently serving 50 years of her inherited “Q Clearance” silence in service of the U.S. Navy’s Human Radiologic Experiments.

"Radiate Hope" by Victoria Moore

Moore’s artistic Classified Bondage officially began as a 12-year-old child, with her father’s nuclear Q Clearance, as a Naval Chief on the command ship ESTES for the Pacific Proving Grounds series of Atomic Tests in the Marshall Islands (1950-1962). In 1968, she would be bound for the next 50 years to not discuss, or visually represent the effects repeated ionizing radiation exposures had on she and her family, specifically addressing the genetic damage and inherited cancers as a result of his exposures at 25+ known tests in the Pacific. Three Smithsonian museums currently have works from her collection in their permanent collections, including two National Air and Space Museums and the Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas, Nev. and the National Museum in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and their U.S. Embassy.

You won’t want to miss her compelling testimony and global activist efforts to raise awareness that have spawned a nonprofit creating solutions for veteran and civilian families worldwide dealing with genetic challenges from all sources of ionizing radiation exposures in the nuclear energy and weapons sectors, including fuel and waste chains for each and the downwinders across the U.S.

"Cautionary Tale" by Victoria Moore

As a cofounder of stillglowing.org and a collaboration with the UK’s Labrats.International, iGLOW.world now provides generations of families unique DNA sequencing opportunities for exposed communities worldwide. A percentage of the artist’s proceeds from this collection or limited editions will benefit stillglowing.org.

Moore’s work is not only chilling but also smoking hot contemporary stylization. Director of UNESCO Center for Peace California and Baja, Joanne Tawlifis has recognized the global impact and timely importance of Moore’s message and mission with this body of work. Catch The Trolley to Woods Cove Art to see the preview hanging of Atomic Babylon before it takes off to another UNESCO exhibit.

Additionally, for those not able to attend on Saturday, Moore will be at the studio to answer questions on Friday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more details or to register for this free event, visit the website at www.woodscoveart.com.

 

