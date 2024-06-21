NewLeftHeader

Rising Inversion leaves Main Beach, but Cristopher Cichocki’s FP 111023

Rising Inversion leaves Main Beach, but Cristopher Cichocki’s Primordial Water remains at the LCAD Gallery through November 26

By MARRIE STONE

Photo by Eric Stoner

Multidisciplinary artist Cristopher Cichocki’s “Rising Inversion” premiered on Laguna’s Main Beach last weekend

On June 16, 1976, a Culver City construction worker accidentally severed a petroleum pipeline running beneath Venice Boulevard. Pressurized gas from the ruptured line ignited into a fireball that rose hundreds of feet into the air, engulfing nearby businesses and apartment buildings in flames. The fatal explosion leveled half a city block, killing and injuring dozens of people.

It didn’t take long for the state of California to institute the DigAlert system – those colorful markings you might notice on streets and sidewalks around town. Each color has universal meaning: red for electric power lines; yellow for oil and gas; blue for potable water; white for proposed excavation. A rainbow list of subterranean pipes, wires, cables and lines goes on. They alert contractors and others to all the potential hazards running just beneath their feet.

Those markings recently got the attention of multidisciplinary artist Cristopher Cichocki, who took iPhone photos of them around Laguna. For Cichocki, the markings represent the intersection between man-made impacts on our natural world, and the eye-catching, vibrant “street art” that civil engineers use to color-code them.

Courtesy of LCAD Gallery

Multidisciplinary artist Cristopher Cichocki’s exhibition “Primordial Water” is now on display at the LCAD Gallery through November 26

This year, the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) commissioned Cichocki to create a large-scale installation – Rising Inversion – on Main Beach for their 11th Annual Art + Nature initiative. Cichocki proved the right artist to tap. The 3,000-pound sculpture stretched 12 feet tall and 40 feet long. Transporting it was no easy feat, said LAM Director Julie Perlin Lee, who was tasked with stopping traffic on PCH.

A steel skeleton framed Rising Inversion’s face, which was made of high-density foam, sand and barnacles. Cichocki sealed the surface with a phosphorescent topcoat. The paint absorbed sunlight throughout the day, then emitted an after-dark glow that lasted for hours. Not only did this produce an impressive light show, but it mirrored the bioluminescence that naturally occurs off our shoreline. The effect was a fun and interactive visual dance between art, architecture, color, design and the natural world. (Not to mention the audio/video element added on Saturday night.)

Photo by Irina Ensminger

Last Saturday night, Cristopher Cichocki’s “Rising Inversion” turned into an audio/visual after-dark show

If you missed Rising Inversion, or you crave more from Cichocki, his solo show is happening now at the LCAD Gallery on Ocean Avenue. While Rising Inversion connected to the Pacific Ocean, Primordial Water is in conversation with the Salton Sea. The exhibition showcases 11 pieces of Cichocki’s work, including two mixed-media video installations, two chrome-cast tilapias, a fire extinguisher case full of government-issued water cans from the 1950s and several sea salt sculptures that might make you view our nearby desert through a different lens.

Cichocki spoke of his obsession with the Salton Sea to a crowded house at LAM last week before unveiling Rising Inversion on Main Beach. Once a resort destination in the 1950s and ‘60s that attracted more visitors than Yosemite National Park, the Salton Sea is now a shrinking swamp of salt water that’s killing off its wildlife and posing an increasing environmental threat to the region.

Once again, like that 1976 explosion, it all happened by accident. The man-made lake formed in 1905 when the Colorado River overwhelmed a poorly constructed irrigation system and rushed into the desert basin. By the time workers could stop the flow several years later, the spill had grown into the 400-square-mile Salton Sea, fed by irrigation runoff and wastewater from the Imperial and Coachella valleys.

For a few decades, Californians made lemonade from the ecological disaster. In its heyday, its resorts attracted celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe and the Beach Boys. But, of course, the water had no outlet to escape. So began the cycle of evaporation, increased salinity, low oxygen levels and consequent algae blooms that resulted in significant wildlife die-off and decay. Today, the sulfur stench can be overwhelming.

Remember all the fertilizer, pesticides and selenium being funneled into the sea from surrounding crops? With rising temperatures and evaporation, all those toxins are now exposed, picked up by high winds and blown around the valley. What was once a sun-kissed celebrity playground has become a desert ghost town. Yesteryear’s opulent shores now contain graveyards of dead fish and rotting carcasses.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Cichocki has spent much of his career in the Coachella Valley studying the relationship between art and the environment, noting naturally recurring fractals and patterns. Coming from the desert, he’s keenly aware of industrial impacts on our environment. He also takes the long view of planetary evolution, noting recent scientific studies suggesting that Earth’s water – incorporated from the solar system during our planet’s formation – may be billions of years older than the sun.

Photo by Eric Stoner

 “Primordial Water” includes the multi-media work “Salt Inversion” (two outside pieces), “Shoreline Division” (two inner pieces) and “Tidal” (center), as well as the video installation “Origin” (far right)

Primordial Water reflects all those concerns. The exhibit asks us to consider the poetic implications of that vast timeline. By incorporating sea salt, barnacles, fish bones, phosphorescence and water itself into these pieces, Cichocki’s work is both playful and haunting. Dance in his sculptures’ hypnotic fluorescent glow, but don’t think he’s letting us off the hook for our role in all of this. He is, after all, the artist who painted schools of dead tilapia Day-Glo orange and green to draw awareness to our escalating impact on the environment. Now those fish are cast in chrome, sitting in a bed of sea salt, titled Exoskeleton (Parallel Universe) at LCAD. Their hollowed-out eyes and open mouths are a melancholy reminder of their abandonment at the Salton Sea.

Don’t miss the case of phosphorescent-coated water cans from the 1950s. During the Cold War, the government authorized the Federal Civil Defense Administration to teach people how to prepare for a nuclear assault. Cichocki uses those cans in several of his sculptures, showing the corrosion and decay this life-force can cause.

Photo by Eric Stoner

“Hydrant” (2023), extinguisher case, phosphorescent-coated government issued water cans

But it might be Cichocki’s 2023 piece Cavern (Bluebelt Topography) – a sea salt sculpture that frames a looped video of the Pacific’s breaking tide – that steals this show. The crack in the sculpture that reveals the screen looks a little like a fault line, or maybe the outline of a disfigured fish. It’s interactive and mesmerizing, beautiful in its simplicity and heartbreaking in its implications.

Photo by Eric Stoner

“Cavern (Bluebelt Topography)” 2023, sea salt, polymer, on wood with 4k LED video loop

Primordial Water is on display at the LCAD Gallery through November 26. The Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, visit their website here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

