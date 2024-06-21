NewLeftHeader

Films with a cause: Answers to some climate and societal concerns to be shown as part of this weekend’s Coast Film & Music Festival

By THERESA KEEGAN

This weekend, the Coast Film & Music Festival will show people the beauty and wonder, as well as the challenges facing our oceans and mountains. And there are also opportunities to glimpse how our connected humanity transcends our differences and what our future can look like.

On Saturday (Nov. 11), Mallory Duncan’s short film Black Country Journal addresses the connection between skiing, music and race, while on Sunday (Nov.12), Greg MacGillivray’s Cities of the Future will reveal how Los Angeles is moving toward sustainability.

“We really want a festival where it’s not just films,” said CFMF co-founder Ben Warner, “we want to drive conversations.”

Both of these films have plenty to talk about.

Photo by Patrick Elmore

Mallory Duncan’s narrative film about skiing and jazz will be shown on Saturday, Nov 11. It received top recognition at a Canadian outdoor film festival this past weekend.

“A lot of ski movies have been made the same way for so long, I had an idea to make a more narrative-based film about skiing,” said Duncan, who was the writer and co-director of Black Country Journal. As a skier who participated in the racing circuit growing up, Duncan had set ideas of how the sport should be conducted. But when he left racing, he just wasn’t sure how to embrace the sport. Backcountry skiing offered a new perspective.

“Backcountry skiing is one of the most creative forms of skiing,” he said. “You have a blank canvas in front of you and you can draw any line down that…you can improvise whatever you want.” And that creative outlet is how he links jazz into this unique ski film, which was just awarded best snow film at the 2023 Banff Mountain Film Festival.

“Music ties into it all,” said Duncan. “It’s essentially an expression of a lived experience and what it’s like for me as a person and a skier and a black person.”

The film was inspired during the pandemic, while Duncan, now 31, was in Bend, Ore., and coming to grips with his position as one of a handful of black people on the slopes, as well as society’s upheavals following the killing of George Floyd.

Photo by Neil Provo

“Black Country Journal” celebrates backcountry skiing. This image captures Mallory Duncan skiing with Zak Mills.

“My goal wasn’t to educate people,” said Duncan, a self-described creative person who is a sales rep for outdoor brands. “Rather, I was forced to confront this juxtaposition of my black identity and my identity as a skier, which inspired a poem, which inspired the movie.”

In February 2022, he and a friend decided to make the movie. Their passion for the project overcame the obstacles of most first-time filmmakers. A connection through a relative put him in contact with L.A.-based musician “Chazz” Clarence Ross, who agreed to participate in the project and the completed nine-minute film premiered in April 2023.

“I just really wanted to express what skiing was to me…I didn’t want it to be a story of struggle and suffering but rather joy and expression.”

That positive aspect will also be found in another film at CFMF. Cities of the Future documents the work by engineers who are pursuing ways to make Los Angeles a more sustainable city.

Courtesy of MacGillivray Freeman Films

The IMAX film “Cities of the Future” looks at ways engineers are trying to reduce carbon usage in urban settings, including developing trains and domed areas that are self-sufficient

“These engineers are world leaders in what they do,” said MacGillivray, co-director of the film which is being produced by his Laguna Beach-based company MacGillivray Freeman Films. Sunday’s showing will be a 60-minute director’s cut, and audience feedback will be sought as they enter the final production stage with a release slated for February next year.

As a well-established, award-winning IMAX producer, MacGillivray has traveled all over the world, but he’s enthusiastic about the insights he’s gained shooting this film for the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“They’re building a more sustainable and efficient society,” he said. The

effort was spurred by LA100, an ambitious goal to have a carbon-neutral, renewable energy supply by 2045. The film tells the story of one climate engineer, Paul Lee, who lives in Koreatown and was so inspired by a high school teacher that he pledged to develop a career addressing environmental issues.

Courtesy of MacGillivray Freeman Films

Engineers are developing more efficient transit options, including a small aerial taxicab that operates like a helicopter for vertical liftoff

“The film is all about Paul and that mission and his mentorship teaching five 12- and 13-year-olds to build a future city model,” said MacGillivray. “They have to build it, explain transportation, water, water recycling, energy, energy consumption, living space for schools and parks. It’s really involved. And they make a model, with a $100 budget.” The group even makes it to the final round in a national competition – but no spoilers in this story about who wins.

The filming has taken MacGillivray to solar and wind farms, as well as to test areas where more efficient transportation models are being developed. In Monterey, he flew a flight simulator of a taxi-like helicopter, revealing to him there are plenty of new solutions to our existing challenges.

Courtesy of MacGillivray Freeman Films

The film showing on Sunday, Nov. 12 is a 60-minute director’s cut, and audience feedback will be considered as the final film is developed for a February 2024 release

“There will always be freeways in LA,” said MacGillivray. “But I think the freeways will have mass transit down the middle of them as well.” Ironically, the LA100 effort was boosted after America pulled out of the Paris climate agreement, said MacGillivray. Cities and states took on the challenge and former LA mayor Eric Garcetti established and led the C-40, a compilation of 40 cities throughout the world who have pledged to become carbon neutral.

A year after its IMAX release in February 2024, the ASCE will make the film available for every classroom in the country and offer teacher guides, as well as engineers willing to go to classrooms to discuss their profession. There will be no charge for any school to participate.

“Their goal is to get more kids interested in science, technology and engineering as a career,” said MacGillivray. “Our goal is to get kids stoked about this profession…the main reason we’re short (of engineers) is no one knows what engineers do. That’s got to be shown to people, and that’s what this film does.”

For a full schedule of movies, concerts and talks for the Coast Film & Music Festival, click here. The festival will be held at the Festival of Arts through Sunday, Nov. 12. It is a family-friendly event.

