NewLeftHeader

LBCAC looks ahead to November events FP 110723

Share this story

LBCAC looks ahead to November events

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) continues into November 4 with exciting events.

lbcac looks closner and cromwell

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Natalie Closner and Shaun Cromwell

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays featuring Natalie Closner and Shaun Cromwell

The last Beth’s Tuesdays event for 2023. Concerts are in person and held at LBCAC. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Natalie Closner has been touring across the U.S. and internationally for the last 10 years with her two sisters in a band called Joseph. Joseph’s hallmark is rich family harmonies with earworm melodies, spanning multiple genres (folk, pop, rock) delivered with honest, deft songwriting.

Shaun Cromwell, recognized nationally as a superb musician and songwriter, has been a finalist at such prestigious events as the Mountain Stage New Song Contest and the Dave Carter Memorial Songwriting Contest at the Sisters Folk Festival. He has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada, including main-stage performances at the Tucson Folk Festival and the In The Dead Of Winter Music Festival in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

For tickets and information, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.