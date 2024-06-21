NewLeftHeader

Live! at the Museum with Duo Novae 110723

Live! at the Museum with Duo Novae on November 9

Laguna Beach Live! welcomes violin/viola duo, Duo Novae, to their monthly chamber music concert in collaboration with the Laguna Art Museum. A feast of sight and sound, the concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Duo Novae – Ambroise Aubrun and Kate Hamilton

Duo Novae (Ambroise Aubrun and Kate Hamilton) has performed recitals in France, Italy and throughout the U.S. In May 2022, they returned to Europe to make their debuts at the Sibelius International Festival in Sestri Levante, Italy, and in Mouans Sartoux, France. Both artists are frequent international soloists, chamber musicians and clinicians. Hamilton is a regular substitute with the Berlin Philharmonic, Aubrun performs regularly with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Admission is free to members of Laguna Beach Live! and to members of the museum; non-members, $14. Advanced reservations are recommended, click here, or call 949.494.8971.

Also Coming Up: Live! Music Insights: Listening to new (Classical) Music will be presented on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6-7.30 p.m. at Laguna Beach Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

Enhance your appreciation of violin repertoire and contemporary music with an engaging conversation and performance, featuring violinist Madalyn Parnas Möller and musicologist Kristi Brown Montesano. Co-presented by Laguna Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, tickets are $15 and complimentary for children 12 and under.

Secure you reservations at www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715.9713.

 

