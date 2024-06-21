NewLeftHeader

Friends of Laguna Beach Library host book party for local author Steve Bramucci

Steve Bramucci, local author, stopped by the Laguna Beach Library on Thursday, Nov. 2 for a book party. He was surrounded by more than 60 family, friends and fans who have been anticipating his newest book, Race for the Ruby Turtle.

Steve Bramucci appears at library to discuss new book

Bramucci tells stories about Komodo dragons

Lots of fans showed up

The author shares the origins of the book

Bramucci discussed his background and how the book came to be, along with a couple of interesting stories about Komodo dragons. A book seller was on hand to sell the new title and the author was graciously signing for all those who bought a copy. This event was held by the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library.

For more information about Steve Bramucci, go to www.stevebramucci.com.

 

