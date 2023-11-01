NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 110723

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Honarkar family prepares new gallery to launch Foundation with fabulous Jorg Dubin exhibition

TJ headshot AugLast May, an Orange County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order to Mo Honarkar restricting his involvement in Hotel Laguna and several other local properties as a dispute between Honarkar’s Laguna Beach Company and the investor group Continuum Analytics worked its way through the courts.

That process takes a while to get sorted out.

So, does that mean Honarkar then just sits around on the sidelines, doing nothing? Hardly.

Mo, and his daughters, Nikki Honarkar Bostwick and Hasty Honarkar, have been hard at work developing a family legacy project called The Honarkar Foundation.

In their literature, the Foundation “envisions a world where the arts and humanities are not exclusive privileges, but rather cherished resources that inspire, empower and connect. Through our endeavors, we aspire to support the cultural arts and creative ecosystem of our community and preserve and enhance the abundant natural beauty that surrounds us. Together, we endeavor to build a legacy that is united in the pursuit of a more enlightened, compassionate and vibrant community.”

And in keeping with that, The Honarkar Foundation, located in the historic former post office building in Downtown Laguna (298 Broadway St.), is curating an inaugural art exhibition featuring legendary local painter Jorg Dubin. “This will be the most comprehensive showing of his work-to-date, consisting of 31 paintings and spanning 25 years of his career.”

The plan is to have two opening receptions for the public: one, on Friday, Dec. 1, in conjunction with Hospitality Night and one planned for Thursday, Dec. 7 in line with the First Thursdays Art Walk.

These are the first of what Mo and his family have planned. He told me last week that his hopes are to work with the local arts community and a number of non-profits in town to offer them opportunities to fundraise and promote their work and causes to the greater community.

It appears to be a win-win for everyone.

And I should tell you, I was offered a behind-the-scenes peek of The Honarkar Foundation’s interior and a number of the Dubin paintings in the process of being hung…and I will say that Dubin’s work is exquisite and will be welcomed by local art lovers.

It’s going to be a nice addition to the community. And for that, everyone should be thankful.

• • •

The California Coastal Commission has released their November meeting agenda and included are several Laguna Beach items. The meeting will take place at the Graton Resort in Rohnert Park next week, November 15-17, and can also be accessed via Live Stream.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, the following items affecting Laguna Beach are calendared:

Item 12-a under Local Coastal Programs has a public hearing and action on request by the City of Laguna Beach to amend the Land Use Plan land use designation map and the Implementation Plan zoning map to change the land use designations at 26 city-owned parcels from Residential/Hillside Protection to Permanent Open Space; and to change the zoning at the same 26 parcels from Residential/Hillside Protection to Open Space/Passive.

Twenty-two of the 26 parcels are located on the eastern slope of Laguna Canyon, the remaining four parcels are also located in undeveloped hillside area, southeast of the other 22 parcels, in the City of Laguna Beach.

Next, Item 12-b, also under Local Coastal Programs, features another public hearing and action to extend the 60-day time limit for Commission action for up to one year on the City of Laguna Beach request to amend the Implementation Plan of the certified Local Coastal Program, including the addition of a permanent ordinance related to Single-Family Residential One- and Two-Unit Developments and Urban Lot Splits pursuant to Senate Bill 9 within specified single-family residential zones in the City of Laguna Beach.

There is one other item under Coastal Permit Applications that is an application by Maximo Diamond to remove an 11 1/2 ft.-high, 1,000-sq.-ft. manufactured home and detached 120-sq.-ft. storage shed, and install a new approximately 14 ft.-high, approximately 1,500-sq.-ft. manufactured home with a new detached 120-sq.-ft. storage shed on an existing 3,074-sq-.ft. mobile home lot (Space K-44) within Laguna Terrace Mobile Home Park, at 30802 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

Comments are welcomed on all items, and opportunities to do so can be found on the agenda here. You also find Live Stream information.

• • •

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 and American Legion Post 222 will proudly celebrate Veterans Day and the 77th Anniversary of VFW Post 5868 at Heisler Park Monument Point on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The musical prelude starts at 10:45 a.m. The public is invited; however, seating is limited.

• • •

Reminder: The Deck on Laguna Beach, Driftwood Kitchen and Hendrix Restaurant & Bar, together with The Bungalows at Pacific Edge Hotel, are bringing back SIP & SHUCK this Sunday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m.

This will be the ninth beachside soiree benefitting CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Orange County and gives guests an opportunity to enjoy a variety of hand-shucked oysters, Champagne, sparkling wines, spirits and more from around the world, all while enjoying panoramic ocean views.

The Deck on Laguna Beach is located at 627 Sleepy Hollow Lane, nestled between the Pacific Edge Hotel and the Pacific Ocean, just off Pacific Coast Highway. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.sipnshuck.com

The event’s beneficiary, CASA, provides a powerful voice for youth in the child welfare system through a unique one-on-one relationship with trained and supervised court-appointed volunteer advocates. For more information, visit www.casaoc.org.

• • •

Laguna Art Museum welcomes the violin/viola duo Duo Novae to their monthly chamber music concert this Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

The concert is free to members of Laguna Beach Live! and to members of the museum and at $14 to non-members. Advanced reservations are recommended. Visit www.lagunabeachlive.org.

Duo Novae (Ambroise Aubrun and Kate Hamilton) have performed recitals in France, Italy and throughout the U.S. In May 2022, they returned to Europe to make their debuts at the Sibelius International Festival in Sestri Levante, Italy and in Mouans Sartoux, France.

Both artists are also frequent international soloists, chamber musicians and clinicians. Hamilton is also a regular substitute with the Berlin Philharmonic, while Ambroise Aubrun performs regularly with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.