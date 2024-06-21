NewLeftHeader

LBCAC holds Day of the Dead fundraiser on November 4

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) adds a film to its schedule and celebrates Day of the Dead on November 4 with a fundraiser.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will hold its annual fall fundraising event at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, in the heart of downtown Laguna, on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 7-10 p.m. Its theme is “Day of the Dead.” Guests are invited to stroll among altar displays dedicated to departed Laguna Beach artists who contributed to its creative spirit. Guests are encouraged to honor their own departed loved ones by bringing photos, mementoes, favorite foods and beverages to place on altars.

Attire for the event is Day of the Dead-inspired costumes and traditional catrina/catrin make-up, used throughout Mexico during Dia de los Muertos celebrations. A costume parade and contest will be held. The band Tremoloco is guaranteed to have the crowd dancing. Tickets are $250 each. All proceeds go to supporting the Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the power of the arts for the benefit of the community.

“I love el Día de los Muertos, known also as Day of the Dead,” said Rick Conkey, founder and director of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “It’s a holiday that recognizes death as a natural part of the cycle of life. It helps the living celebrate the loved ones who have died, in a loving, festive way. The Center’s October 29 event will be immersive, entertaining and meaningful for Laguna Beach because we’ll remember those who contributed to its artful vibe. The Center has just one fundraising event each year. We hope to have a strong show of support from our community of collectors, creatives and art lovers who want to support the Center’s ever-growing array of offerings for a diverse audience.”

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays featuring Natalie Closner and Shaun Cromwell

The last Beth’s Tuesdays event for 2023. Concerts are in person and held at LBCAC. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Natalie Closner has been touring across the U.S. and internationally for the last 10 years with her two sisters in a band called Joseph. Joseph’s hallmark is rich family harmonies with earworm melodies, spanning multiple genres (folk, pop, rock) delivered with honest, deft songwriting.

Shaun Cromwell, recognized nationally as a superb musician and songwriter, has been a finalist at such prestigious events as the Mountain Stage New Song Contest and the Dave Carter Memorial Songwriting Contest at the Sisters Folk Festival. He has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada, including main-stage performances at the Tucson Folk Festival and the In The Dead Of Winter Music Festival in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

For tickets and information, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

