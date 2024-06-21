NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 110323

Share this story

Letters to the Editor

A well-deserved atta boy

With all the current disagreement about what the arts mean to Laguna Beach and whether this is an “Artist Colony,” I want to briefly offer kudos to a person who is supporting local artists in a unique and necessary way. It has been many years since Laguna Beach was a true “Artist Colony.” The first requisite for such a place is that it be very affordable, where artists (particularly younger ones) can live, interact and grow their concepts without the constant fear of losing their housing or going hungry and without the distracting idea of branding…just diving in for the thrill of it.

Our town’s qualification as a true artist colony lasted an incredibly long time but those days are gone. But Laguna has evolved into a much-needed hub that welcomes and promotes art and provides many places for artists to exhibit their work and generate income to help support them, even if most can no longer afford to live here. A drawback to this situation is that, due to the high cost of maintaining venues, art must have commercial value to generate income for these venues to thrive. Though some have the ability to find support through the various organizations in town, many wonderful artists lack the talent or desire to spend their time wrestling with how to get their work before the public.

This is why I want to shine a little praise on Rick Conkey and his contributions, supporting artists with unique visions who haven’t been able to find an outlet in Laguna. Rick has organized numerous fundraisers for a variety of vital local causes. He has always looked for a way to feature and promote local artists, particularly musicians and often at his own personal expense. Why would a guy who makes his living teaching tennis, spend a good deal of his own income to highlight many unknown artists and musicians? Simply because foremost he, like of those artists, wants most to serve the arts.

To that end, Rick has now taken over the gallery space on Forest Avenue previously known as BC space, a gem with art display capabilities and a wonderful little stage with seating. Now calling it the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (The Center), Rick has upgraded the facility, improved the lighting and renovated the restrooms. The stage has been improved, the stage lighting upgraded, a wonderful sound system and a nice baby grand piano have been added.

For musicians this is a much-needed facility. Many working musicians dream of writing and performing original material. Without a huge following where can one perform this material in front of an intimate and focused audience? To make a living most musicians work in bars and restaurants where the social aspect of the facility is foremost and they are required to play music that people recognize. Or they teach.

At The Center they are encouraged to stretch their creative wings. And importantly, they don’t have to sell a tremendous number of tickets to make the event a reality. Just remove the seats and there is gallery space, space for dancing or whatever else is required.

I am a big supporter of Rick, his vision, his sacrifice and I always open his email blasts. I never know what is coming next, but I do know it won’t be happening anywhere else in town.

Steve Wood

Laguna Beach

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.