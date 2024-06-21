NewLeftHeader

Cichocki’s sculpture on view at Main Beach FP 110323

Share this story

Cichocki’s sculpture on view at Main Beach

Photos by Scott Brashier

Stop on Main Beach to view the outdoor installation called Rising Inversion by visionary artist Cristopher Cichocki, on display now through Sunday, Nov. 5.

Cichocki photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Cichocki photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Rising Inversion harnesses oceanic and planetary elements engaging in direct dialogue with the surrounding natural landscape of Laguna Beach. From dawn to dusk, this transformative installation morphs from a sprawling arc of sand and barnacles into a luminescent orb rising over the Pacific shoreline. This synergy encircled within the elements of water and light will illuminate throughout the night in a phosphorescent glow powered from the residual energy of the sun.

On November 4, Rising Inversion will be activated with Circular Dimensions, the artist’s multi-sensory performance of audiovisual immersion.

The installation is part of Laguna Art Museum’s 11th Annual Art + Nature event. Night viewing takes place until 10 p.m.

For event details, visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.