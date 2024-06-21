Council to consider releasing certain information related to separation with former city manager, extending outdoor dining again
By SARA HALL
Next week’s Laguna Beach City Council agenda is short, but includes a couple of notable items, including a councilmember request.
At the Tuesday (Oct. 24) meeting, council will discuss and/or vote on: The release of certain confidential information related to the separation agreement with the former city manager and extending the outdoor dining and parklet program. The meeting will also include a presentation from the City of Hope and a few financial items on the consent calendar.
The most notable item of the night is from Mayor Bob Whalen as a councilmember request to consider the release of certain confidential information protected as confidential and by the attorney-client privilege related to the separation agreement with the former city manager and the report prepared by outside counsel regarding the former city manager’s personnel complaint.
Whalen is asking the council to first consider whether to waive the confidentiality of certain closed session discussions surrounding the separation agreement. The council may decline to release the report, make the closure letter publicly available, and issue a statement that it is satisfied so that there is no need for further investigation or action and that the matter is closed. Council may also waive, in part, the attorney-client privilege as to certain sections of the report for the purpose of communicating the allegations investigated, methodology and investigator’s findings.
In his memo to the council, Whalen reported that in or around April council authorized the investigation into complaints made by former City Manager Shohreh Dupuis against Councilmember George Weiss relating to allegations of a hostile work environment, bullying and retaliation. Through Mark Meyerhoff of Liebert Cassidy Whitmore (the city’s outside employment special counsel), Barbara Raileanu from Woodruff & Smart was retained to conduct an independent investigation on behalf of the city. Effective on September I, Dupuis separated from the city pursuant to a separation agreement negotiated between her counsel, Craig Scott, and the city’s counsel, Scott Tiedemann of LCW, as well as former City Attorney Phil Kohn.
Raileanu has completed her investigation and communicated the findings to Meyerhoff through an investigation report. On October 30, Meyerhoff communicated the closure of the investigation and its findings to Weiss. The report has been made available to the council as an attorney-client privileged communication.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Next week, City Council will consider extending the outdoor dining parklet program again
During regular business, council will consider extending the outdoor dining and parklet program.
The outdoor dining and parklet program was approved in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on indoor dining. The action authorized outdoor dining and outdoor display of merchandise on the adjacent storefront sidewalk through the approval of a temporary use permit.
The program includes businesses utilizing private and public parking spaces for outdoor dining. In next week’s agenda report, staff notes that “it’s been successful in helping support businesses,” which have been operating under the city approved TUPs. Since the program’s inception, staff has approved 30 TUPs for outdoor dining and retail display in the Downtown and other locations.
The program was first extended in August 2020 and again in January 2021. After Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill in October 2021 that allowed jurisdictions with outdoor dining to reduce the number of required parking spaces for existing business uses, the program was extended again in November 2021.
City staff is currently developing design concepts for a permanent pedestrian plaza. The city anticipates a two-to-three-year timeline.
In May, council approved a market rate fee schedule for outdoor dining programs/parklets on public property in Downtown. The rate was set at $5 per square foot, per month, plus a $4,500 maintenance fee.
The May vote also extended the Promenade on Forest’s coastal development permit and temporary use permit for three years (to January 2027) while staff proceeds with the preliminary design, entitlement and permitting process to convert the Promenade to a permanent pedestrian plaza. It also extended the outdoor dining and parklet program’s TUPs for an additional three-year term (to January 2027) while staff addresses the requirements for outdoor dining on private and public property to become permanent.
Next week’s proposed extension of the program is before the council for consideration as an interim measure, while staff further evaluates proposed permanent changes to outdoor dining in certain areas of the city. Staff is planning to bring an item with the proposed permanent changes back to the council at a later date.
There are 15 restaurants currently participating in the outdoor dining program. In the agenda report, staff notes that four restaurants (Hapi Sushi of Laguna, Slice Pizza, Sushi Laguna and The Wharf) have decided not to renew their permits and their parklets have been removed.
Through the issuance of TUPs, a total of 68 parking spaces are devoted to outdoor dining under this program, including 56 spaces in private parking lots and 12 public spaces utilized as parklets.
Any new businesses interested in participating in the program may apply and applications will be considered on a case by case basis. Tango is the latest restaurant to receive a new parklet.
Staff is recommending that council extend the program to Jan. 1, 2026.
Earlier in the meeting, during extraordinary services, council will hear a presentation from City of Hope Orange County about its services.
City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization, opened the Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center in Irvine in August 2022. Officials are planning to open a cancer specialty hospital in 2025.
On the consent calendar (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public), council will consider approving carryover appropriations of $20.83 million to fiscal year 2023-24 to provide continuing funding for projects in progress at the end of the last fiscal year. The action will also carry over revenue estimates of $8.84 million expected to be received in FY 2023-24.
Council annually approves the carryover of revenues and appropriations from the prior fiscal year. According to the staff report for the item, carryovers consist of appropriations and revenue estimates approved in a previous fiscal year that remain unspent or received by the end of that fiscal year. For appropriations, a carryover is requested for items such as supplies and services ordered but not received or department projects in progress. Revenues carried over typically include grants or bank loans for wastewater capital improvement projects.
Also on the consent calendar, council will consider a resolution regarding the FY 2024-25 to 2029-30 federal transportation improvement program.
Each year the city receives state transit assistance funding under the state Transportation Development Act of 1971 provided through the Orange County Transportation Authority, as well as OCTA general assistance formula funding for transit services. According to the staff report, these funding sources help to offset the city’s contribution necessary to operate the trolley in on demand transit services.
Laguna Beach is required to input planned projects that will use this funding assistance into the FTIP planning document every four years. OCTA is in the process of updating the 2025 FTIP document, which is a comprehensive listing of all transportation projects proposed over a six-year period and includes regionally significant transportation projects funded with state and federal funds.
The council agenda is available online here. The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on November 6 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on November 7 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on November 7, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.