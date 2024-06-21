Revised landscape, color palette for new LCAD student 110323

Revised landscape, color palette for new LCAD student center earns stamp of approval

By SARA HALL

The Planning Commission this week unanimously approved a new plan for plants and colors for a proposed project at the local art school.

Commissioners voted 4-0 (Commissioner Steve Goldman was absent) on Wednesday (Nov. 1) and supported a revised landscape plan, site improvement plan, and color and material board to satisfy conditions placed on the previously approved new Laguna College of Art + Design student center building, located at 2825-2851 Laguna Canyon Road.

The commission’s conditioned approval of the project was appealed, but – following discussions with the appellant and community and environmental groups – the revised plans prompted the appeal to be withdrawn.

Commissioner Jorg Dubin said the applicant “went above and beyond” and met with local community groups to resolve any concerns or issues that they had. They also addressed the commissioners’ concerns regarding the color palette and landscaping, he added.

“The outreach was appropriate and I’m glad that you were able to resolve things so that the appeal was withdrawn,” he said.

Although it wasn’t listed as an official condition of approval, commissioners previously expressed that the applicant should meet with the various groups, noted Commission Chair Pro Tem Steve Kellenberg. And those discussions worked, he added.

“I think we (all) learned something on this one,” Kellenberg said, “and that is even though you meet the letter of the law, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t additional efforts that really should be made in identifying the interests in our community, that care about these projects, and try and cooperate and collaborate.”

This is a good example of where an appeal made the plans more accepted by the community and a better project, agreed Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin.

“That’s what it takes to get a good project, it’s never the first pass, as we all know,” she said.

She also appreciated the revisions to the landscape plan. LCAD “completely overhauled” the shrubs and groundcover to be rugged and more appropriate for the canyon setting, and allowed a couple of species of trees to dominate.

“It’s a huge improvement and I think it’s really a great project,” she said.

It’s now a “very approvable project,” agreed Commission Chair Ken Sadler.

“Focusing on the changes that were made, and they just seem to make the overall project much better,” he said.

He applauded all that were involved, including the community. People made their voices heard in the first place, through the appeal, and then dropped it when they felt as though the collaborative efforts made were sufficient.

On September 20, the Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit, design review, and coastal development permit to demolish an existing light industrial building and construct a new LCAD student center building, subject to amended conditions, explained Principal Planner Anthony Viera. They added conditions 39 and 40, requiring commission approval of a revised landscape plan, site improvement plan, and a color and material board. Commissioners asked for a more rugged and rustic aesthetic character, he noted.

Commissioners additionally requested that the applicant address the transition area between the student center building and the habitat restoration site to the east by improving the buffering between those two adjacent uses.

The revised landscape plan replaces the western red bud with a laurel sumac, which is endemic to the city’s canyon environments, Viera explained. Additionally, LCAD proposed additional sycamores within the courtyard. The most substantial change is an improved shrub and groundcover plant palette, which has been modified in favor of native plants, he pointed out.

Site improvements include an adjustment to the amphitheater concrete seat wall feature, reduced seating capacity and increased buffer space, Viera said. LCAD also prepared a new cut section through this area to illustrate the relationship between the courtyard activity area and the adjacent habitat sites.

The color and material board has been revised to propose a rougher finish at the concrete panels. The rougher finish will achieve a darker concrete appearance, Viera explained. LCAD also shared clarification on the final appearance of the copper patina architectural screen and how it would appear over time in both sunlight and shade.

An appeal was timely filed following the Planning Commission’s decision, Viera confirmed.

“Since that time, the applicant has met with several stakeholders interested in the project, including the appellant. Staff understands that a private agreement has been entered into at this point and the appellant has confirmed that they are withdrawing their appeal and that has been submitted to the city clerk’s office,” Viera said.

Charles Williams, an architect with LPA representing LCAD, said they conducted a series of community meetings with four organizations: OC Parks, Laguna Canyon Foundation, CANDO (Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization) and the Coastal Greenbelt Authority. They met at the school and discussed their concerns as well as potential additional mitigation measures LCAD could implement as part of the landscape design.

They appreciated the patience from the city and community that provided them the ability to compromise, added LCAD President and CEO Steve Brittan.

“We’re really pleased about the discussions that we’ve had with the local community groups, with environmental groups,” Brittan added. “We found a number of synergies in the way that we think about protecting the environment and we look forward to that collaboration with the community that surrounds us. So, I think, in in the end, this could be beneficial to all of us.”

They came to an agreement with them of how to proceed, Williams said, and the appeal was withdrawn.

“I think they were also very pleased with the increase of native planting that we’ve done,” Williams said. “We focused on issues around the wildlife corridor and spent a lot of time focusing on the buffer between what we’ll call the courtyard of the project and the adjacent open space, and also focused on lighting.”

They increased the presence of the sycamore, replaced other previously proposed trees with laurel sumac, and introduced a coastal live oak in the plans. They also brought some new trees onto the buffer zone between the courtyard and the adjacent open space and the retention basin, Williams explained. They also had to remove two trees to comply with a fire and fuel modifications requirement regarding the grouping of the trees, he added.

“Most importantly, and I think what the community organizations that we met with responded to most positively, were changes that we made in the courtyard,” Williams said.

The amount of planting area in front of the seating wall was increased, but they reduced the amount of seating in order to further increase the buffer between the building, the courtyard and the open space. The buffering space also includes a physical wall, which is probably the most beneficial aspect of it, Williams commented. The amount of planting, both with trees and shrubbery, was also increased there.

“We’re trying to blend that adjacent landscape into our property as much as possible,” Williams said. “We’ve also been really focusing on and taking inspiration from the Nix Nature Center and really trying to bring a majority of our plant palette consistent with the local habitat.”

The color palette was also modified with the surrounding landscape in mind, he added. They looked at a variety of other colors, knowing the commission wanted something darker. Although some of the colors available for the project didn’t seem authentic to the area. They were tan, artificial-looking colors, Williams said.

“So we did increase the texture of the skin of the building, but we also focused our attention on what we realized, the base of the building and the site landscaping. That was a little bit too cool and a little bit too light, so we’ve darkened that up quite a bit,” he said, adding that it’s subtle, but still makes a notable difference. “It’s a lot cooler, a lot lighter, especially when you look at the base of the buildings, the site retaining walls and the hardscape that is there. And the dark texture, we think, really complements the rocks and is probably the most natural of all the color options that we had there.”

