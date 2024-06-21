NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Answering your November 110323

The Plant Man: Answering your November planting questions

By Steve Kawaratani

“Days decrease, to cooler weather.” –Robert Browning

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

In November, the days have continued to grow shorter; however, they have yet to yield to cooler weather in Laguna. I think the temperature is absolutely perfect now, neither too hot nor too cold. It is ideal to go hiking with Norm or to review story poles with the board. And, with Halloween and October now behind us, I begin to imagine a perfect Thanksgiving with Catharine, Loki and Cooper.

This is a great time for being outdoors and to prepare your garden for the holidays. That said, let’s get back to the autumn garden with the Plant Man.

Answering some of your questions:

The Plant Man Answering leaves

The beautiful colors of fallen autumn leaves

Q: What should I do with the carpet of leaves on my lawn?

A: Rake up most of the fallen leaves from your lawn (it’s nice to leave some as a garden decoration) and garden beds. They should be added to your compost pile and not hauled away with the trash, as an estimated 8 million tons of leaves end up annually in landfills nationwide.

Q: How often should I water my garden?

A: As the weather cools down, you will need to adjust your watering schedule. Monitor the soil moisture and water plants only when necessary.

The Plant Man Answering tulips

Tulips, tulips, tulips

Q: My marigolds and petunias are starting to fade; what should I do?

A: If you have any summer annuals that are past their prime, remove them from your garden beds and replace them with cool-season flowers like pansies, cyclamens and snapdragons. Also, it is the perfect time to plant bulbs for spring bloomers.

Q: Should I prepare my garden’s soil prior to planting?

A: Before planting new veggies or flowers, amend your soil with compost or organic matter to improve its fertility and drainage.

The Plant Man Answering pruners

Photo by Jessica Gannon

Keep your pruners sharp for clean cuts

Q: My pruner is beginning to cut poorly. Should I buy a new one?

A: Take some time to clean and sharpen your gardening tools. Properly maintained tools will make your gardening tasks easier and more efficient.

Autumn ushers in a season of festivities, and while I intend to practice daily gratitude, whether it is Thanksgiving or not, I love the season’s spiced lattes and the best apples of the year. I also appreciate the sense of comfort and coziness that comes with the anticipated sweater weather and keeping company with good friends. Finally, November is a reminder of the cyclical nature of life with the final aerial act of each falling leaf. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

