OC World event marks two-year anniversary

OC World event marks two-year anniversary celebration by honoring supporters and friends

OC World, Orange County’s sole public affairs news and features program, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary by recognizing major supporters and friends of the nonprofit media organization. Held at The Cove UCI, the event included presentations tied to the county’s current media landscape by Co-Founder/Co-Producer Dr. Manuel Gomez, Community Philanthropist Keith Swayne and President/CEO Orange County Community Foundation Shelley Hoss.

According to OC World Co-Founder and Executive Producer Scott Hays, “OC World is grateful for the significant support we’ve received over the past two years in support of our new nonprofit media model helping us to educate and inform the community of Orange County about issues of significance in their lives.”

OC World men

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of OC World

(L-R) OC World Co-Founder/Co-Producer Dr. Manuel Gomez, Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen, Keith Swayne and OC World Co-Founder/Producer Scott Hays

The Cove at UCI featured multi screens showcasing OC World programs and testimonials. Marisla Foundation, Keith & Judy Swayne Family Foundation, Orange County Community Foundation, Ernesto & Socorro Vasquez Family Foundation, Cordoba Corporation, and the Living Peace Foundation were recognized for their support of OC World.

Video testimonials were presented by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and long-time PBS SoCal personality, Rick Reiff; Jeff Ball, CEO Orange County Business Council and Mechelle Lawrence Adams, executive director Mission San Juan Capistrano.

New programs announced that evening included “Smart Money, Bright Future” tied to financial literacy supported by Wells Fargo Bank; “OC History Hunters” with former State Senator John Moorlach and PBS SoCal history sleuth Chris Epting and “OC Innovators” in collaboration with MacGillivray-Freeman Films.

OC World is a nonprofit multi-media company which produces Orange County’s sole public affairs news and feature programming. Fiscally sponsored by Charitable Ventures, OC World is committed to share bold but balanced news stories affecting Orange County citizens and beyond. OC World airs on PBS affiliate KLCS-TV, a multiple Emmy Award-winning noncommercial PBS affiliate station broadcasting to 15.5 million households from Santa Barbara to San Diego. Now in its third season, the program won Best Long Form Programming or Documentary at the 73rd annual Golden Mike Awards for the documentary Hope Dies Last.

For more information about OC World, visit www.ocworld.org.

 

