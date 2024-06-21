NewLeftHeader

LBPD supporting Prostate Cancer Awareness 110323

LBPD supporting Prostate Cancer Awareness with Grow & Give campaign

The Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) is participating in Grow & Give during the month of November to raise awareness and collect donations for prostate cancer research.

Courtesy of LBPD

Grow and Give Staff

During this month, you might see some of the LBPD officers growing their beards or mustaches to bring awareness and support for prostate cancer. Please join in if you would like to grow out you beard starting November 1. You can also support by wearing the color blue in the month of November.

Grow & Give:

–Every 15 minutes, a patient dies of prostate cancer.

–One in eight men will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

–Thank you for supporting prostate cancer awareness.

To donate to Grow and Give, click here.

 

