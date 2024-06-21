NewLeftHeader

Halloween hauntings on Oak and Brooks Streets 110323

Halloween hauntings on Oak and Brooks Streets

Photos by Scott Brashier

In the Tuesday (Nov. 7) edition of “Stu News,” look for the story behind the transformation of 551 Oak Street into the terrifying Trick or Treat Halloween haunt everyone loves

halloween hauntings 18

The things nightmares are made of

halloween hauntings 18

Mario was a popular costume this year

halloween hauntings 18

551 Oak Street, frightening decorations collected over a span of 39 years

halloween hauntings 18

Lots of imaginative costumes, everything from Lord of the Rings to Buzz Lightyear and a couple covered in blood

halloween hauntings 18

Streets beginning to fill up

halloween hauntings 18

Coast Hardware is represented

halloween hauntings 18

 Girls just gotta’ have fun

halloween hauntings 18

Yikes!

halloween hauntings 18

The Addams Family plus two

halloween hauntings 18

Treats galore

halloween hauntings 18

The Age of Aquarius

halloween hauntings 18

Lots to choose from

halloween hauntings 18

Godzilla works the crowd

halloween hauntings 18

Caltrans?

halloween hauntings 18

A cauldron of candy

halloween hauntings 18

A new city employee

halloween hauntings 18

Swamp monsters? Kelp creatures?

halloween hauntings 18

Girls in Tutus

 

