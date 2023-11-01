NewLeftHeader

2024 Dragon Kim Fellowship has $300,000 110323

2024 Dragon Kim Fellowship has $300,000 in grants available to Arizona, California and Nevada high school students

Calling all motivated high school students who want to make a positive difference in their communities next summer!

Nonprofit Dragon Kim Foundation is now seeking applications for the 2024 Fellowship cohort, following a record-setting year that supported 47 Fellowship projects run this past summer by 80 high school students in the three states.

Nathan Solomon

In 2020, Laguna Beach HS senior Nathan Solomon and his program partner were Dragon Kim Fellowship Program participants with their project called “The Hip Hop Workshop.”

The workshop was week-long self-expression and spoken word poetry camp throughout OC. The teens paired with non-profit organizations OC Rescue Mission, Aspire Creative Arts Program, and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Anaheim-Cypress to introduce students to the beauty of hip hop poetry.

During a two-week interactive workshop, students were introduced to guest hip hop artists and poets, studied works ranging from Pulitzer Prize-winning Kendrick Lamar to Shakespeare and Dr. Seuss, and wrote and put their own raps to a beat. The teens also conducted a poetry contest and awarded $1,200 in prizes, receiving poems from students from 26 states discussing topical issues such as race, homelessness, and teenage depression.

The project was one of the Dragon Challenge Finalists.

“We felt that hip-hop, throughout its brief history, has been an avenue of self-expression for adolescents and a positive outlet when it feels like you have a lot of things going on in your life,” said Solomon. “I am not doing this out of self-interest; this is just an opportunity for me to impact my community.”

Solomon attends Tufts University in Boston and will graduate in 2024.

The mission of the Orange County, California-based organization is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions.

For 2024, the foundation plans to award community service grants of up to $5,000 to 60 projects devised and implemented by motivated teens.

To gain a better understanding of what’s involved, students can attend one of several online Inspiration Sessions that will be held in the weeks ahead. To sign-up, click here.

Applications are open now through January 9, 2024. Please click here or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Student teams of two or three teens are eligible to apply for the program. The foundation will announce the winning students in the first quarter of 2024. Once chosen, these Fellows will participate in three weekends of intense leadership and business training. They will also be paired up with mentors with experience in their project area.

“We are proud of these motivated high school students and look forward to attracting new students who want to bring attention to important issues they have identified in their communities,” said Dragon Kim Foundation Board Chairman and Co-founder Daniel Kim.

The Dragon Kim Foundation was established in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by Grace Tsai and Daniel Kim to honor the memory of their late son Dragon Kim, who had been attending the Orange County School of the Arts. The mission of the Dragon Kim Foundation is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions.

 

