Laguna, We Need to Talk: A panel discussion FP 110323

Laguna, We Need to Talk: A panel discussion on how we can (and should) support our local artists

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

When it comes to calling Laguna Beach an “artist colony,” there’s a growing gap between perception and reality. While our town prides itself on its many arts organizations, its artists are increasingly getting priced out of our market, both for housing and studio space. It’s a problem that’s festered for decades but seems to be coming to a head as two properties on Laguna Canyon Road, serving roughly 25 artists, are in imminent jeopardy of being sold. That was the primary topic at last week’s panel discussion at the Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC), which welcomed a full house of artists, art supporters and concerned citizens.

The discussion was inspired by the Forest Avenue telephone booth art installation, We Need to Talk. The creators of the work, Candice Brokenshire and Julie Setterholm, were joined by local artists Jorg Dubin, Gerard Stripling, Hedy Buzan and Ricardo Duffy to discuss “the state of the arts” in Laguna and their escalating concerns for the economic future of artists living and working in town. (Full disclosure: I was asked, and agreed, to moderate.)

(L-R) Marrie Stone (moderator), Julie Setterholm, Candice Brokenshire, Gerard Stripling, Hedy Buzan, Ricardo Duffy and Jorg Dubin

It’s that perennial elephant-in-the-room issue – can our town still identify itself as a bohemian artist colony when it’s become a luxury seaside destination? The two may be aesthetically compatible, but they’re financially at odds. Should we draw a distinction between an “artist colony” and an “arts colony”? We use the terms interchangeably, but are we becoming the latter at the expense of the former?

Consider this. According to ZipRecruiter, the average California artist makes $66,668 a year (a few local Laguna Beach artists corroborated that figure). The median starting salary of an LCAD graduate is $23,776. Yet in 2021, our town’s median household income was $136,000. Rent runs roughly $3,275 a month. Artists also require studio space, often involving industrial equipment like kilns, furnaces, welding equipment, etc. There’s increasing intolerance in town for industrial space. No matter how you run the numbers and zoning laws – unless artists have supplemental incomes, working spouses or independent wealth – they’re getting driven out of town.

“Look at our natural resources. We have beautiful hillsides, beaches, an ocean and a greenbelt,” said Dubin, who’s lived in Laguna since the 1970s and has several pieces of public art installed in town. “I consider our artists – the few that are left here – another natural resource. Two things need to happen. The community needs to decide that we’re another natural resource and then they need to encourage our City Council to decide the same [and act on it].”

Artists like Dubin have been enriching our town, largely at their own expense, for decades. Consider his 9/11 memorial, Semper Memento, in Heisler Park. The city solicited designs from artists in 2011, offering $19,000 to the winner. But by the time the beams were transported from New York ($6,000), the insurance was paid, the sculpture was designed, materials were purchased and the piece was installed, Dubin cleared roughly $1,500 for three months of work.

“That included setting up the beams, fabricating the steel base, transporting it to Heisler Park, [creating] the subterranean foundation and a mold for the pentagon base. Then pouring it in place. It is a prime example of an artist doing something out of love, respect and honor with no real financial gain to speak of,” Dubin said.

(L-R) Ricardo Duffy and Jorg Dubin during the panel discussion. Dubin has lived and worked in Laguna since the 1970s. He also serves as head of the Planning Commission. He came to the panel with decades of experience and concrete solutions to address the issues at hand.

Ricardo Duffy, whose work is currently on display at LBCAC, also has several pieces of public art on display, though none in town. He said he’s been successful with his work primarily because his commissions come from outside Laguna. “I’ve been lucky, but it’s hard,” Duffy said. “I see a lot of artists living in their cars.”

“We’ve been losing our real art community for many decades now,” Dubin said. “The council has lived behind the idea that we have an art museum, an art school, a Playhouse, three art festivals and 70 galleries, so we’re an art town. But it’s a façade. If you look underneath, it’s really the artists who support all of that.”

It’s a community problem more than a council problem, argued Buzan, who’s lived and worked in Laguna as an artist and teacher nearly her entire life. “The community can decide either way. Do we want to be a dead town full of old rich people? Or do we want a vibrant community full of diversity? I think lots of people came to this town because it’s unique and not just another rich beach town. We should recognize that and make long-term, intentional decisions to build on it. Popping out grants so artists can struggle from one to the next [doesn’t address the underlying issue],” she said.

Perhaps the larger community isn’t aware of the tangible and intangible benefits artists bring to our town, Buzan said. It’s artists who stopped the 1920s plans for oil drilling in town. Local artists, she argued, are responsible for our interesting public architecture, Main Beach Park, $500,000 in city funds provided by the Festival of Arts and 50 years of people coming here when it wasn’t such a desirable place to live. “Then there’s this really intangible thing…saying you live in Laguna Beach,” Buzan said. “That’s still very real for people. They like feeling they come from this unique and special place. So that place needs to be supported with public and private funding.”

Hedy Buzan has a long history in Laguna Beach. Her father was also an artist, exhibiting at the Festival of Arts (FOA). Buzan has also shown at both the FOA and Sawdust for decades. Her historic perspectives informed her many ideas on the panel.

But be careful about assuming artists belong in a single category, Brokenshire warned. Their concerns are often as different as their mediums. “Artists tend to get bunched together as if we’re all the same,” she said. “I would love more female voices in this, because if you’re a female artist trying to bring up children, we can live humbly but there are some practicalities around families. Small apartments in the Canyon might not work.”

In a room overflowing with creative minds who have collectively devoted decades to thinking through this topic and brainstorming solutions, here are some highlights of the discussion and what each of us can do to make a difference.

Ideas for partnering with the city to find viable solutions

Panelists proposed the following ideas on the city level to address growing financial concerns:

–Create a communal makerspace.

Many local artists require expensive equipment including kilns, pottery wheels, glass furnaces, woodworking tools, etc. A dedicated makerspace in town that charges artists nominal fees would alleviate duplicate costs and efforts.

–Redevelop or reuse commercial spaces.

The city has hired a dedicated employee to work on affordability issues. Now that many people are working remotely, empty office spaces exist all over town. Those spaces are being reimagined for potential affordable residential use.

–Create public/private land trust partnerships.

The city could partner with individuals to purchase properties and put them in a trust designating their use for artists/craftsmen and allowing them to remain affordable in perpetuity. As people transition out, younger generations of artists could occupy those spaces. (The Glennwood House was mentioned as a great model for bringing diversity and smart solutions into a community.)

–Allocate a portion of Visit Laguna Beach “bed tax” funds for artist subsidies.

The city allocates roughly $1.8 million a year to Visit Laguna Beach to advertise the town. By redirecting some of that money to a subsidy fund or grant program, artists could potentially remain in property where they’re experiencing significant rental increases.

Affordable acts that carry big impacts

Many people feel helpless when it comes to impacting local politics, nor do they have the spare millions required to make a difference. Here are a few tangible things the panel suggested every one of us could do to help.

–Attend City Council meetings to voice your concerns.

A strong, creative community is important to the cultural fabric of our town, and the council is often swayed by community opinion. Write letters to council members and local papers. Attend council meetings and voice your support for artists. Those acts have impact at City Hall. It doesn’t cost anything except time.

–Support local initiatives.

Either join or form a coalition to support housing initiatives coming before the City Council. Visit the Housing and Human Services web page on the city’s website to learn how to support affordable housing in town.

–Financially support local organizations that advocate for artists. These are a few examples of where your donation dollars go far:

–LBCAC has served the community for more than 50 years, showcasing non-commercial works that confront contemporary social and political issues that aren’t shown anywhere else in town. The Center won this year’s Arts Patron of the Year award by the LBAA. This month, LBCAC launched its membership program. For $500 a year (less than $42/month), members will receive 10 VIP admissions to events in 2024. Membership levels are also available at other sponsorship levels. Contact LBCAC for more information by clicking here.

LBCAC’s annual fundraising event is happening this Saturday, Nov. 4. For more information, visit their website (click here).

–The Susi Q Gallery is requesting event sponsorship for its exhibition shows. Gallery Q hosts five shows each year, showcasing the artwork of local artists. A $2,500 sponsorship affords community recognition in all Susi Q promotional materials. For more information, contact Executive Director Nadia Babayi at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 949.715.8102.

–No Square Theatre is another local gem with modest financial support. While other big-name venues attract significant donor funds, community theater requires patron contributions. Visit their website to learn more (click here).

“I’ll leave you with this,” Dubin said as the panel concluded: “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its creatives.”

Brokenshire and Setterholm are planning future conversations on various topics around town. Follow We Need to Talk on Instagram to learn more (click here) and visit their booth on Forest Avenue.

