Art + Nature: Town celebrates artistic opportunities FP 110323

Art + Nature: Town celebrates artistic opportunities this weekend and throughout November at museums, galleries and beaches

By THERESA KEEGAN

In a town as beautiful as Laguna Beach, it’s understandable nature inspires and influences local artists, but perhaps that is no more evident than the first week of November, when Art + Nature is celebrated throughout the community.

The catalyst for this enthusiastic effort is the Laguna Art Museum’s 11th Annual Art + Nature exhibit, which has public events on Main Beach and special exhibits, talks and gatherings in the museum. But this year there is also a complementary exhibit at the LCAD Gallery, a community art show at Gallery Q and even a plein air paint out on Sunday.

Artist Christopher Cichocki’s fluorescent dome, Rising Inversion, will convert Main Beach into a massive multi-media art display Thursday through Sunday, while Gallery Q offers a broader community interpretation of Art + Nature in its current exhibit running through December 13.

From sculpture to paintings, photographs and even fabric art, artists on display at the community center demonstrate how nature influences their work. With 64 artists and 96 pieces, this is the largest exhibit Gallery Q has ever presented.

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Art community leaders gather at the opening of the most recent Gallery Q show on October 27. (L-R): Judy Baker, finance manager at Susi Q; Julie Perlin Lee, executive director Laguna Art Museum; Bill Atkins, art director Gallery Q and Nadia Babayi, executive director of Susi Q.

“We have so many pieces,” said Bill Atkins, gallery director. “It seems artists really related to the Art + Nature subject.”

“I love this place,” Chris Quilter said of Gallery Q. He recalled the days when the Susi Q was just opening and there was discussion about what to put on the walls. The one guideline everyone agreed upon was don’t put up anything you can’t take down. The result is a gallery setting with five shows every year.

“There are plenty of established artists (in the show),” said Quilter. “But Gallery Q also encourages submissions by those who don’t have a career in the arts, but they do have talent.”

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Artist Margaret Greenwalt stands next to her colorful acrylic painting “Road Trip”

This was the first time artist Margaret Greenwalt publicly exhibited her art work.

“It feels great,” she said. “It’s the next step for me.”

The Lake Forest resident began painting just before the pandemic. She’s explored various mediums but is currently happy with the two acrylics on display. “I’m known for my color, and these pieces are some of the first I really like. Because I work on larger pieces, I tend to take a lot of time.”

But having them shown at Gallery Q, alongside such well-known artists as Pat Sparkuhl, Tom Lamb and Elizabeth McGhee has energized her. “I want to see where this takes me.”

Courtesy of Bill Atkins

Artist Marianne van der Veer has four paintings of seashells on display at the Gallery Q show

Artist Marianne van der Veer has four beautiful oil paintings of shells on display for the Art + Nature show.

“It’s more my academic style,” she said of the pieces being shown. “There are a lot of layers to create depth.”

Although van der Veer has shown internationally, she is always thrilled when her work is shown at Gallery Q.

“It is lovely, a typical Laguna thing. And the hanging is beautiful,” she said of the gallery shows. “It’s a real community event.”

Well-established artist Elaine Cohen is equally excited about showing at Gallery Q. Her unique bronze pieces, featuring a mermaid in sea grass on the wall and underneath a table with glass and shells, stopped many in their tracks along the hallway in the Susi Q.

The complex molding process for the bronze pieces (there are 36 independent mold pieces for the mermaid) could intimidate some, but Cohen has always known she wanted to be a sculptor ever since carving a duck from a bar of soap in grammar school.

“Sculpting was a hobby I just took to,” she said. But life, family and work took precedence. So, at age 67, she finally immersed herself in the process. In 2008 she started showing at Art-A-Fair, and stayed there for almost a decade, and then showed at the Festival of Arts for four years. In addition to sculpting, she’s a painter and an abstract art teacher.

Photo by Theresa Keegan

(L-R) Artist Kate Carmell is a friend of sculptor Elaine Cohen. In between are the bronze wall hanging and table created by Cohen as part of the Gallery Q show.

“It’s been an absolutely amazing experience at my age,” said Cohen, who is now 86. She thrives on the complex process of sculpting clay, molding items, pouring wax, watching it fill with 3,000-degree liquid bronze, hammering and chiseling molds, sandblasting the finished product, welding it together with a blow torch and then, finally, adding patina to her finished creation. The delicate bends in her table legs and the swimming seaweed surrounding the mermaid seem to defy the sheer brutality of sculpting in bronze. But, in reality, they are strong because of the rugged process.

In addition to bronze sculpture, the Art + Nature show also features fabric art, including a delicate dye-colored silk by Olivia Batchelder called “Dazzling Sky.”

Photo by Theresa Keegan

A variety of art media is displayed at Gallery Q’s latest show, including Olivia Batchelder’s dye colored silk, entitled “Dazzling Sky”

The opening of Art + Nature, like all Gallery Q openings, was a great opportunity for artists to share their work with friends – and also enjoy the town. Laurie Logsdon was thrilled with attending her first art opening and to see the work of her friend, Al Esquerra, along the walls of the Susi Q.

“It’s awesome,” said the Lake Forest resident. “I knew it would be.” To savor the experience, she, and a group of nine other supporters of Esquerra, planned to enjoy dinner nearby following the opening.

“It’s exciting for me,” said Logsdon. “I have a night out in Laguna Beach and everything in town is always beautiful.”

The variety of pieces is also inspiring to Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum, who was at the opening of the Gallery Q Art + Nature exhibition.

“Art fills us and brings us such joy,” Perlin Lee told the crowd. “And art and nature bring us all together.”

For information about the Art and Nature program at Laguna Art Museum, click here.

For information about the Christopher Cichocki exhibit at the LCAD Gallery, click here.

For information about the Art + Nature Paint out on November 5, hosted by Laguna Beach Plain Air Painters Association, click here.

For information about Gallery Q at the Susi Q, click here.

