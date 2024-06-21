NewLeftHeader

LPAPA hosts “Art + Nature Paint Out on November 5

Sunday, Nov. 5, dawn-dusk

LPAPA Members are invited to gather at Main Beach Park in Laguna Beach for an All Member “Art + Nature” Paint Out on Sunday, Nov. 5, from dawn to dusk, in celebration of the Laguna Art Museum‘s annual community-wide Art + Nature celebration that begins Thursday, Nov. 2, with special exhibitions and activities on the theme of art’s engagement with the natural world. Invite your friends and family to enjoy the museum’s Family Day activities and the Rising Inversion outdoor Art Installation. What a great day for a LPAPA Paint Out!

Register to paint and celebrate the beauty of the natural environment that surrounds us, along with the family fun, special public art exhibition, and activities happening at Main Beach. Although you may choose to paint anywhere in Laguna Beach that inspires you, the majority of LPAPA Artists will be painting and gathering in and around Main Beach Park, within walking distance to the Laguna Art Museum and the LPAPA Gallery.

Members login to register for $5, Non-Members can register to join the celebration for $10.

Register to paint, by clicking here.

The LPAPA Gallery is located in Laguna Beach at 414 N. Coast Highway, on Gallery Row between Jasmine and Myrtle Streets. Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and by appointment. The gallery is open extended hours (to 9 p.m.) for First Thursdays Art Walk each month.

To view the catalog, go to https://lpapa.org/090423-invitational-catalog-art-show/.

Please feel free to contact them by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by phone at 949.376.3635 for assistance.

 

