NewLeftHeader

LAM adds to the great line-up FP 103123

Share this story

LAM adds to the great line-up and announces Rising Inversion on November 2-5

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including the opening of the 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2, a highly anticipated event. The end of October brings a Day of the Dead celebration.

Laguna Art Museum unveils 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present the 11th Annual Art & Nature, an immersive journey into the symbiotic relationship between art and the natural world. The Art & Nature initiative addresses the environmental situation through a creative and unique lens – the artist’s perspective. Beginning November 2, this transformative multidisciplinary event will converge art, science and nature on a grand scale. Art & Nature is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster a love of nature, raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between science and the arts.

Debuting at Laguna’s Main Beach on November 2-5, Cristopher Cichocki’s 

Rising Inversion harnesses oceanic and planetary elements engaging in direct dialogue with the surrounding natural landscape of Laguna Beach. From dawn to dusk, this transformative installation morphs from a sprawling arc of sand and barnacles into a luminescent orb rising over the Pacific shoreline.

lam adds rising inversion

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Lance Gerber

“Rising Inversion”

November 2-5, Cristopher Cichocki’s

Rising Inversion. At the heart of the 11th annual Art & Nature stands Cristopher Cichocki, the visionary artist whose outdoor installation Rising Inversion will debut at Laguna’s Main Beach on November 2-5. Rising Inversion harnesses oceanic and planetary elements engaging in direct dialogue with the surrounding natural landscape of Laguna Beach. From dawn to dusk, this transformative installation morphs from a sprawling arc of sand and barnacles into a luminescent orb rising over the Pacific shoreline. This synergy encircled within the elements of water and light will illuminate throughout the night in a phosphorescent glow powered from the residual energy of the sun.

Cichocki is a trailblazing multidisciplinary artist renowned for exploring the cyclical patterns of decay and rejuvenation within the intricate tapestry of human-nature interactions. His trajectory of work spans the realms of painting, land art, sound art and natural science – encompassing eras from ancient oceans to present-day deserts.

lam adds bubbles

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Circular Dimensions

Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Circular Dimensions x Rising Inversion

Free Audiovisual Performance by Cristopher Cichocki. Join LAM for a live audiovisual performance by Artist Cristopher Cichocki on Main Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. This performance is free to all and encapsulates the cycle of decay and renewal through examining relationships between humankind and the natural world. Situated on the fringe of painting, land art, sounds art and natural science, the artist’s practice reflects upon timelines spanning from prehistoric oceans to present-day deserts.

Reserve free tickets by clicking here.

Experience Art & Nature to its fullest with your Aqua Pass.

Get the full Art & Nature experience with our exclusive Aqua Pass, an ALL-INCLUSIVE November 2-5 ticket including an eco-friendly A&N VIP bag! As an AQUA PASS ticket holder, you will have full access to three ticketed events and additional experiences, including:

Artist Talk: Cristopher Cichocki, Art & Nature Keynote & Reception and Art & Nature Afterglow party, as well as an Art & Nature Aqua Pass eco-friendly swag bag.

Entering its second decade, the emphasis of the Art & Nature initiative is to focus on the way art can provoke creative discussions about the global environmental challenges we face today.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Art&Nature Aqua Pass

Single and Free Event Tickets

–Thursday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m.

Artist Talk: Cristopher Cichocki +

+ = INCLUDED IN AQUA PACKAGE

* = FREE

All events are at Laguna Art Museum unless noted otherwise.

–Saturday, Nov. 4, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Art Workshop: Drawing for the Planet, 4:30 p.m.

Art&Nature Keynote + Reception, 7 p.m. at Main Beach

Cristopher Cichocki: Circular Dimensions X Rising Inversion*, 8 p.m.

Afterglow Party +

lam adds girl

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Drawing for the Planet workshop, November 4

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Drawing for the Planet Art Workshop

Enter the newly re-designed, immersive STUDIO/Lab for an engaging art workshop designed to nurture creativity, respect and stewardship of our shared marine environment.

Tickets: Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $20,
Non-members: $30. All children 12 and younger receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds Haupt

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Lyanda Lynn Haupt

–Saturday, Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit

Art + Nature Keynote, Lyanda Lynn Haupt

Award-winning author Lyanda Lynn Haupt will deliver the 2023 Art + Nature Keynote. Join this celebrated author and ecophilosopher for an engaging and insightful talk about the power of nature, art, and activism.

“Hope is ‘that virtue by which we take responsibility for the future.’ Not just responsibility for our individual futures but also for that of the world.” – Lyanda Lynn Haupt.

Haupt is an award-winning author, naturalist, ecophilosopher and speaker whose work explores the beautiful, complicated connections between humans and the wild, natural world. Her newest book is Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit (Little, Brown Spark 2021).

Rooted is luminous and living proof of its own central premise: that all things are connected, and that activism and creativity can be a powerful combination. Part philosophical and personal exploration, part environmental manifesto, written with a gloriously poetic sensibility…”– Erica Bauermeister, New York Times bestselling author.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $60, Non-members: $80. For tickets, click here.

lam adds afterglow

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Afterglow Party, November 4

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

Afterglow Party

Bask in the Afterglow of Cristopher Cichocki’s Rising Inversion. Enter through the museum’s secret speakeasy entrance to the transformed lower-level galleries and light up your night with a selection of curated music, small bites and cocktails. With sounds curated by the artist, celebrate Art + Nature awash in hues of magenta, cobalt, cerulean and more.

Tickets: Museum members: $25, Non-members: $30.

For tickets, click here.

–Free Family Festival

Sunday, Nov. 5

Click here for Aqua Pass.

The Art & Nature Family Festival is an event for all ages. Laguna Art Museum partners with local organizations whose missions focus on art, climate, science, animal welfare, and environmental education to present fun and enriching hands-on activities and educational stations throughout the museum.

For more information, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.