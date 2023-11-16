NewLeftHeader

Cultural arts announcements and September FP 103123

Cultural arts announcements, Stage on Forest this weekend

The winners of the Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be on display through November 16.

Public Art Installation by Beau Stanton

Artist Beau Stanton is expected to complete installation of a new public art mural this week. The installation consists of an inlaid walkway mural for the pedestrian bridge connecting Laguna Canyon Road and Laguna Frontage Road near the main entry of the Sawdust Art Festival. Stanton is a graduate of Laguna College of Art + Design and is a multi-disciplinary artist who has created more than 60 public artworks in 25 cities across 16 countries.

Stanton has created a ceramic mural measuring 20’ x 14’ titled Coalescence. The mosaic is comprised of more than 1,000 hand-cut tiles utilizing a color palette that references the canyon and ocean environments of Laguna Beach.

Coalescence was selected through a review process by the City Arts Commission, via a call for artists that gleaned 30 applicants. This installation has been funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Stage on Forest – Kelly Fitzgerald

Thursday, Nov. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Jackie Pember

Friday, Nov. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Giovanni Simone

Saturday, Nov. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Andrew Corradini

Sunday, Nov. 5, 5-7 p.m.

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition

Deadline: November 20

The Arts Commission invites artists to apply for its exhibitions, grants and programs. These programs are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts pink

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Melody Nuñez, “Motherhood: VOID,” 2022 Juried Fine Art - First Place

Elected works of the Juried Fine Art exhibition will be displayed at Laguna Beach City Hall through November 16, 2023.

The public is invited to attend the artist reception and awards presentation on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

View 29 works by Orange County artists. The exhibition is free to view and open to the public during City Hall business hours. The city is pleased to have Laguna Beach Arts Alliance 2023 Artist of the Year Gerard Basil Stripling as their juror for this exhibit.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

