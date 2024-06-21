See You at the Susi Q

Don’t miss out on their monthly E-Newsletter “Living It Up” on their home page. For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645, or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

Gallery Q Presents: Art & Nature

Exhibit Dates: Continuing through December 13

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

Medicare Annual Plan Review Day at the Susi Q

Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Open enrollment now through December 7 – and it’s time for all Medicare beneficiaries to review their health and drug plan needs for 2024. Susi Q HICAP counselors will be on-site all day to discuss your needs. Appointments are required, call 949.715.8104 to reserve a spot.

Protect Yourself Against Hearing Loss

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 12-4 p.m. Free. Age is a risk factor in hearing loss. Early detection can help protect your hearing for the future. Find out how you’re doing by scheduling a free screening and consultation with audiologist Dr. Rose-Marie Davis. Call 949.715.8104 and make an appointment today.

CLASSES

Still Life Painting in Pastel: The Basics (Three-day workshop)

Instructor: Gianne de Genevraye on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 9 from 4-6 p.m. Cost: $40. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned artist looking to try a new medium, let Genevraye’s non-competitive, dry pastel three-day workshop inspire your creativity. All materials plus assorted soft pastel (12) set are included in the class fee. Learn more about Genevraye’s workshop here. Register for Still Life Pastels here.

Computers/Technology

Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone.

Finance/Business

It’s Your Estate Financial Series with Peter Kote

Four Thursdays, Continues through November 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Year after year Peter Kote’s popular financial workshops have advised attendees on making wiser and more fully informed financial decisions about their financial future. This ٦-week series covers all the legal documents you need to set up an estate plan. Click here for weekly topics. Register here for Estate Financial Series.

Fitness/Health

Get Out Those Dancing Shoes (In-Person)

Popular instructor Candis Davis returns to Studio One for “Let’s Dance” on Mondays weekly from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dance like no one is watching and keep your mind sharp and your body healthy. Learn a new dance every

month – from ballroom to tango, swing to Latin, waltz to samba. No partner is needed. Cost: $9 per class. Register here for dance.

Leslie’s Co-Ed Stretch & Strengthen (In-Person)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fitness Over Sixty! Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional workout using THE HARRIS METHOD with fitness-favorite Leslie Davis. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Register her for Leslie’s class. Cost: $80. Attention newcomers, try out a class for FREE. Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105 for details.

Mindfulness Meditation has a new start 4 p.m. time (Online)

2nd and 4th Tuesday Monthly from 4-5 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present and teaches you to slow down racing thoughts, let go of negativity, and calm both your mind and body. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation with educator Megan McCarver, M.A., C-IAYT, IYA. Register for mindfulness meditation here.

Tai Chi and Longevity Stick

IVC instructor Joanna Gee Schoon teaches two exercise routines that improve your flexibility and well-being.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $5/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Brain Boot Camp

Tuesday, Nov. 7 and 14 from 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Presented by Ben Allen, Alzheimer’s OC. Looking for a fun way to fire up your neurons? Brain Boot Camp is a two-week, 90-minutes per session series filled with interactive memory enhancement strategies and healthy brain lifestyle tips. Register for Brain Boot Camp here.

Music

“Kanikapila” Weekly Sing Along (with ukulele) on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Just Show Up!

Register here for Online Ukulele.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC. Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Ruth Prias, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Support Group for Chronic Illness (Hybrid)

Tuesdays monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Did you know that the Susi Q hosts a support group (both in-person and online) open to individuals, caregivers and families 55+ touched by any serious health-related illness? Join Sandra Weiss, Ph.D., to get help in taking the best care of yourself. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group or for more information.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Walk-ins okay.

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Come help Crystal Cove Conservancy and work alongside California State Parks on habitat restoration projects during Stewardship Friday on Friday, Nov. 3 from 8-11:30 a.m. Participants will aid in activities such as weeding, seeding and planting. This event is recommended for ages 8 and up. All participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so contact Jennifer Mendez at jennifer@crystalcove.org for questions and to register.

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating whales, and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot).

$15 day-use fee.

Ready for a challenging hike to tour the Crystal Cove backcountry? Join a park docent as you go from the “gills to the hills” on this strenuous but very scenic loop hike known as the “Perimeter of the Park” on Friday, Nov. 10 from 7:15-11:30 a.m. Distance is around nine miles; elevation/gain loss, around 1,500 ft. The hike is done at a moderate pace with one or two short breaks. Come out and enjoy the fun! Be sure to bring plenty of water and a snack. Please arrive by 7:15 a.m. as hike will start promptly at 7:30 a.m. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs towards the Ranger Station). $15 day use fee.

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned

After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be canceled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Scholarships are available for qualifying Laguna Beach families and are funded by the city’s Community Assistance Grant program. Click here to learn more.

Registration is open for fall classes and activities. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES & PROGRAMS:

~Artful Afternoons

~Bionerds Human Body - We are Super!

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Paint, Paste & Pour

~Pro Touch Futsal Clinic

~Skyhawks Sports

~U SK8 Skateboarding

~Youth Swim Team

~Youth Tennis

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~Adult Beginning Drawing & Watercolor: Let's Paint Laguna

~Art Salon

~Dog Training

~Hoffy Tours

~The Art of Natural Dyes

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Line Dancing Beyond Country

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Better Life Boxing

~Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Pickleball

~T'ai Chi Ch'Uan

~Tennis

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

Events

–October 31: Preschool Halloween Trick-or-Treat

Facility Spotlight: Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center

The Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center is open for drop-in basketball, pickleball and volleyball in the indoor gym.

Pre-registration highly recommended.

Drop-in basketball

Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Youth volleyball

Thursdays, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Indoor pickleball

Wednesdays and alternating Fridays, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Must pre-register online.

Click here to see the schedule.

Drop-In Activities

The perfect opportunity to try a new class without having to commit to an entire session!

~Beginning Belly Dance

~Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Beginning/Intermediate T’ai Chi

~Better Life Boxing

~Body & Mind Barre

~Line Dancing Beyond Country

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Martial Arts

~Namaste Yoga

~Tango Expressions

~U Sk8 Skateboarding

Reserve Classrooms, meeting rooms

Classrooms, meeting rooms and the gymnasium at the Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center are available for meetings, presentations, sports practices and trainings. Click here to view and download a fillable application to reserve space.

Trolley

The non-summer trolley schedule for the Laguna Beach Local On-Demand transit service will run through June 21, 2024. Click here for the routes and more information.

Hortense Miller Garden Tours

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net