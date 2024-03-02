NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 103123

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Too many late-night sirens must remind us to take safety measures more seriously

TJ headshot AugI was saddened to hear that another pedestrian was injured on South Coast Highway last Saturday night.

Now, in defense of the unnamed driver, Laguna Beach Police in their initial report said that “the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation…(and) was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

What was troubling was in that same report was speculation that the “pedestrian was apparently struck by the vehicle while walking outside of a marked crosswalk.”

Now mind you, the cause of the collision is “still under investigation,” but still.

Here’s what we’re left with, a pedestrian that at last word was reported to be in grave condition following her transportation to a local trauma center, and a driver that most likely is haunted by the accident in its aftermath, like we’d all be.

There are several simple answers to everyone reducing their risks: 1) No matter what, use a marked crosswalk; 2) Even though there is absolutely no proof that the driver in this incident was not proceeding at a safe and acceptable speed, everyone should be conscientious of safer driving, particularly late at night; 3) and finally, before you enter a crosswalk or attempt to cross any road, look once and then look again…don’t assume anything!

As one of my cohorts told me, the number of sirens last Saturday was troubling. We in this biz are saddened more that you might imagine by these types of incidents. Let’s all be a little safer.

If you were a witness to anything connected with the collision, you are urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949.497.0701.

• • •

Everyone loves a parade and Laguna Beach is no different. Hence the success of the annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade, scheduled next year for Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Fair Game Marine Corp Band

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee

Always a crowd favorite is the United States Marine Corp band

The parade committee made some important announcements last week, highlighted by the naming of Laguna Presbyterian Church’s Rick Shoemaker as Grand Marshal.

Other well-known community names also highlighting the parade include Vietnam veteran Colonel Richard Seitz as Honored Patriot; Karyn Philippsen, everyone’s community favorite, as Citizen of the Year; Mike Tauber, whose tile creations are posted throughout the city, as Artist of the Year and Laguna Beach High School’s surfing champion Brayden Belden as Athlete of the Year.

Others still to be added to the mix include two “Junior Citizens of the Year” to be chosen by the high school staff.

The parade is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and organizer Sandi Werthe reminds me that donations, program ads and entries, of course, are all welcomed sooner rather than later. Sandi can be reached at 949.494.6016, or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

As they say in the news biz, put together stories that draw eyes. Nothing does that better these days than writing about pickleball. People either love it, or hate it. Loyalist tennis players are usually those leading the hate, and for a somewhat good reason. As pickleball grows, courts for tennis are being reduced.

Pickleball players say why not…tennis players counter by saying pickleball is only a fad.

Well, last week City Council “directed staff to perform a CEQA analysis required to convert one additional pickleball court at Alta Laguna Park to provide additional capacity, and then return the use of the courts at Lang Park to tennis play only.”

Council also asked staff to “investigate additional sound mitigation options” for Lang Park and to investigate alternate locations that could accommodate or expand pickleball courts within the city.”

• • •

One item that should be of interest to homeowners with a view in this town is the state’s allowing of 25-foot-high Accessory Dwelling Units, virtually without recourse. That could mean one day you have a view and the next you don’t.

Kudos to the City Council for sponsoring and supporting a legislative proposal that “would allow cities that have achieved certain milestones on their Regional Housing Needs Assessment requirements to be exempt from the 25 foot allowance, instead reverting the guidelines back to the previous standard of 16 ft.”

I understand that Councilmember Alex Rounaghi was instrumental in assisting with the development of that proposal.

Now, both he and fellow Councilmember Mark Orgill will serve on an ad hoc committee to work with the City Manager, City Attorney and Townsend Public Affairs to refine the city’s legislative proposal and strategize for its presentation during the upcoming 2024 legislative session.

• • •

Reminder, if you haven’t as of yet, the City of Laguna Beach encourages residents to provide feedback about what they feel are the most important qualities of potential new City Manager candidates.

The city has organized a City Manager Recruitment Survey and asks residents to complete and return by Friday, Nov. 10. Council will use that information, presented anonymously, to help assist in the final selection.

• • •

Now at LAM: Tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m., is the Art + Nature Keynote/Reception featuring author Lyanda Lynn Haupt. Haupt, author of Shared Roots: Nature, Art and Action on a Changing Earth, will do an interactive storytime and art-making experience “unlike any other.”

Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others.

Museum members are $7, non-members $14. All children are free.

Prior to that will be a Drawing for the Planet Art Workshop on Saturday morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Participants with enter the newly re-designed, immersive STUDIO/Lab “for an engaging art workshop designed to nurture creativity, respect and stewardship of our shared marine environment.”

Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for non-members. Children 12 and under are free.

• • •

What’s new in tourism you might ask? Well, join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meeting this Thursday from 8-9 a.m., via Zoom, to hear from Visit Laguna Beach President & CEO Rachel O’Neill Cusey.

To obtain the log-in link, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

