This week in Breakers sports 103123

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Wednesday, Nov. 1

2 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Esperanza of Chadwick/Redondo Union Wild Card in CIF-SS Division 2 First Round in Laguna Beach (Winner plays Round 2 on Friday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.)

5 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at San Clemente in CIF-SS D-1 First Round Playoffs (Winner moves on to Quarter Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4)

Friday, Nov. 3

7 p.m. – Football vs. El Dorado in CIF-SS D-7 First Round Playoffs

Past week’s results

LBHS hosts 16 top boys beach volleyball teams for a “King of the Beach” tourney, Huntington Beach takes it

The initial LBHS Boys Sand Volleyball Invitational had 16 Boys High School Beach Volleyball teams from some of the best high school boys volleyball programs in Orange County competing for a one day, “King of the Beach” format!

This week in Breakers sports volleyball photo AA

Click on photo for a larger image

Breakers Kai Patchell blocking against Mira Costa #1 team; Mira Costa prevailed 21-17

This week in Breakers sports volleyball photo BB

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach #1 team Kai Patchell (left) and Ryan Loughlin

Championship

Huntington Beach beat Edison1, 21-16

One-Loss Each Final

Edison1 beat Newport Harbor1, 15-7

Winner’s Semifinal

Huntington Beach beat Newport Harbor1, 21-15

Winner’s Semifinals

Huntington Beach beat Edison1, 21-18

Newport Harbor1 beat Mira Costa1, 21-15

Loser’s Semifinals (added Edison1, Mira Costa1)

Edison1 beat Edison2, 21-16

Mira Costa1 beat Laguna Beach1, 21-17

Loser’s Third Round (added Corona del Mar, Edison2, Laguna Beach1, San Clemente)

Corona del Mar beat Laguna Beach2, 21-11

Edison2 beat Newport Harbor 2, 21-14

Laguna Beach1 beat Mira Costa2, 21-10

Santa Margarita beat San Clemente, 21-18

Winner’s Second Round

Huntington Beach beat Laguna Beach1, 21-8

Edison1 beat San Clemente, 21-14

Mira Costa1 beat Corona del Mar, 21-14

Newport Harbor1 beat Edison, 21-15

Loser’s Second Round

Laguna Beach2 beat Pacifica Christian2, 21-12

Newport Harbor2 beat Capistrano Valley Christian, 21-11

Mira Costa2 beat Crean Lutheran, 21-13

Santa Margarita beat Pacifica Christian1, 21-12

Opening Round

(1)Huntington Beach beat (16)Pacific Christian2, 21-12

(8)Laguna Beach1 beat (9)Mira Costa2, 21-14

(5)San Clemente beat (12)Newport Harbor2, 21-14

(4)Edison1 beat (13)Capo Valley Christian, 21-9

(3)Corona del Mar beat (14)Crean Lutheran, 21-13

(6)Mira Costa1 beat (11)Laguna Beach2, 21-14

(10)Edison2 beat (7) Santa Margarita, 21-18

(2)Newport Harbor1 beat (15)Pacifica Christian1, 21-7

(Tournament was a double-elimination format)

Breakers Girls Tennis finishes regular season on a high note

The Breakers Girls Tennis team beat Newport Harbor, 15-3, to close out their 2023 Regular Season. The playoffs now await.

This week in Breakers sports photo 1 SNL 10.31

Click on photo for a larger image

Sophomore Ava Chadha prepares for winning forehand

This week in Breakers sports photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Breaker senior Jessica MacCallum calmly strokes her backhand

This week in Breakers sports photo 3

Sophomore Izzy Lobosco digs out a low forehand

Sophomore Izzy Lobosco digs out a low forehand

Thursday, Oct. 26

Boys Water Polo lost to Huntington Beach, 15-10

Friday, Oct. 27

Football won at Westminster, 42-7

 

