Tony’s Treehouse announces 23rd Annual “Adopt A Family” for upcoming holidays

It’s that wonderful time of the year! Make the holidays meaningful, “Adopt” a local family for the holidays. This year Tony’s Treehouse is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club, adopting identified underserved families. You can donate gift cards, dollars, or get hands on with your own shopping, wrapping and delivery. Sign up deadline is November 15.

This holiday event is a favorite of Treehouse supporters. It’s a hands-on opportunity for you, your children, co-workers, neighbors, teen club, Scout troop or soccer team – you’ll receive your individuals or families Story and Wish List, and let the fun begin.

Deliver your wrapped and labeled gifts between December 4-12, with the Laguna Hills location TBA.

Two Options:

Hands-On: You shop, you wrap, you deliver to Treehouse Headquarters in Laguna (or they will gladly pick up at your location).

Hands Off: You send the dollars to make the magic happen, and their volunteer elves will shop, wrap and deliver the gifts.

Average cost to adopt a family is between $50 and $100 per recipient, plus grocery store gift card for holiday meal.

Once you sign up, you will be given a short bio of your individual or family, their names, ages and interests. Tony’s Treehouse will coordinate with you on the timing of gift delivery (TBA).

Allow their volunteer Santa to shop and deliver for you, just click here or mail a check to address below.

Please make sure to include your email or mailing address, as tax receipts will be sent.

There are volunteer opportunities for one and all!

For more information or to sign up for your family, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

