NewLeftHeader

Pedestrian struck by vehicle late Saturday night 103123

Share this story

Pedestrian struck by vehicle late Saturday night on Coast Highway, remains in grave condition

Saturday night (Oct. 28) at 11 p.m., Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the 2900 block of South Coast Highway in response to a vehicle/pedestrian traffic collision.

LBPD and LBFD arrived to render medical assistance to the female pedestrian who’d been struck and to conduct an investigation. The pedestrian was transported to Mission Hospital Trauma Center where she was reported to be in grave condition.

The initial investigation indicates that she was crossing the highway when a northbound vehicle struck her in the number one lane of traffic. The pedestrian was apparently struck by the vehicle while walking outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949.497.0701.

During the investigation, Newport Beach backfilled into Laguna Beach offering their assistance with coverage.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.