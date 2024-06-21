NewLeftHeader

LB Garden Club monthly meeting and Speaker Series 103123

LB Garden Club monthly meeting and Speaker Series features Jessica Viola on November 10

Jessica Viola, founder and owner of Viola Garden Designs, Viola Garden Builds and Viola Living Jewels, will speak about landscape design based on regenerative, whole-system solutions and artistic vision at the Laguna Beach Garden Club’s Friday, Nov. 10 general meeting Speaker Series.

Viola began her practice in landscape construction, habitat restoration, environmental design and organic gardening in 1999. She received her certification in Earth Architecture from the world-renowned Cal-Earth Institute, and her teacher-training certificate in Permaculture and Ecological Design from Earthflow and the Permaculture Institute in New Mexico. Viola has taught permaculture and hosted workshops throughout Southern California.

Viola says that her heart has always been with the Earth and when she found the field of Permaculture, it changed her life. The system spoke to her, integrating a holistic approach to landscape design and build, as well as gardening. Her goal is to find a sustainable and ecologically sound way of employing a time-tested approach to garden design, landscape architecture and construction within a modern context. Throughout the years, Viola has cultivated a diverse portfolio of regenerative hardscape solutions; creative drought tolerant and native plant palettes that she will share during her presentation.

Viola’s work has been featured in Sunset magazine, Jenna Cooper LA, Luxe Source, Voyage LA, Bright Young Things as well as being named 2023 Pacific Design Center Star of Design Nominee for Landscape Architecture.

Come join the LB Garden Club members on Friday, Nov. 10 from 9:30-10 a.m. for social time and refreshments – the meeting begins promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit.

For more information about the garden club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Please do not use the church parking lot; street parking is available.

 

