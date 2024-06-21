NewLeftHeader

Laguna Canyon Riders hosts season kick-off 103123

Laguna Canyon Riders are holding their season kick-off meeting at The Ranch on Monday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend (at the middle school and high school levels) to find out more details about the upcoming season.

laguna canyon riders team members

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Canyon Riders

2023 Team

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a Meet/Greet/Eat (optional), followed by the presentation at 7 p.m. Riders in grades 6-12 in Laguna Beach (or nearby areas) are invited to ride with the team.

The team is registered with USA Cycling. Participants ride with an expert coaching staff to build foundational skills, or train hard to be ready to race.

laguna canyon dirt fondo

Click on photo for a larger image

Winning team collecting their prize, SoCal Enduro Junior Team Champions for 2023

Laguna Canyon Riders’ goal is to provide safe and competitive riding that builds strong bodies and strong minds. Their season runs January through June, in line with the racing season. Practice takes place Monday/Wednesday/Friday (except for holiday weeks).

Laguna Canyon Riders is proud to be the SoCal Enduro Junior Team Champions for 2023. They look forward to another successful season of racing next year.

For more information about Laguna Canyon Riders, go to www.lagunabeachmtb.org.

 

