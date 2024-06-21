NewLeftHeader

Lots of Halloween happenings, fun and frights 102723

Share this story

Lots of Halloween happenings, fun and frights in store, if you dare!

The City of Laguna Beach has some spine tingling and fun events leading up to Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

lots of pumpkins

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Danielle Cavallucci

Pumpkins galore…join in all the activities

Splash & Cinema Event, tonight (Friday) at the LBHS & Community Pool. You’re invited to the City’s Spooktacular Splash and Cinema event tonight, October 27 from 6-9 p.m. at the Laguna Beach High School & Community Pool! Come for a night of aquatic adventure, creativity, and spine-tingling fun that starts with pumpkins and ends with a chilling movie. Click here for tickets.

Pumpkin Plunge: A thrilling pumpkin hunt where the pool will be filled with floating pumpkins, and it›s your mission to fish them out.

Pumpkin Decorating Station: After you›ve rescued your pumpkin, head over to our creative station to decorate your pumpkin.

Spine-Chilling Cinema: As the night deepens, we›ll gather around the pool area for a family-friendly Halloween movie screening under the stars.

lots of monsters

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of FOA

Pageant of the Monsters

Pageant of the Monsters, Maze of the Minotaur, October 27, 28, 29 and 31. It only comes back to life once every five years, so don’t miss it. A family-friendly haunted house with an artistic twist, but beware. For more information and tickets, click here.

lots of carving

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A pumpkin just waiting to be carved. Contest-winning pumpkins on display at Promenade on Forest Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 30, stop by the Promenade on Forest as contest-winning pumpkins will be displayed until November 1! Awards will be given for the most original, scariest, best overall and Mayor’s Award.

Treat-or-Treat for Laguna Beach Preschool kids, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 9-10:30 a.m. Susi Q (380 Third St.) is hosting a morning of treats, music and photo ops. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

lots of Evel

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Aly

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and her “Evel Knievel” husband, Colin at last year’s Oak Street Halloween Block Party

The Oak Street Halloween Block Party will be held on October 31 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. During this time, Oak Street and Brooks Street will be closed from Catalina Street and Temple Terrace. Please use alternative routes and watch out for children and pedestrians.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.