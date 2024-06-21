NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 102723

Letters to the Editor

After initially favoring undergrounding, I have gone far to the other side

My home is in the Utility District 2014-2. I understood ballots were mailed but I have not yet received mine at 6** Bluebird Canyon, Laguna Beach 92651-3301.

My assessment is $29,691. Unless paid in full, it will incur a 7% compounded interest rate when paid off or sold.

After a poorly explained public meeting with limited and misleading information, I have written to the city council and to the city consultants (with) reasons I am voting NO.

Pre-COVID, I was an advocate who lobbied for undergrounding and paid $500 to the city for a study which was poorly done.

I can no longer support this poorly vetted project with terms that keep me up at night, a burden I’m unable to pay immediately to avoid the compound interest rate.

The calculated property assessment is by weighted dollars. Properties having a higher value reap the benefit.

I am one of many longtime residents who may lose my home as I have a very limited income with little savings and because there is no understanding of what hookups and panel upgrades will cost.

In addition, the large poles in my view will probably not be removed and any aesthetic benefits are questionable.

Even if I qualify for assistance with an extension until the house is sold, it is not tenable as my house has a mortgage with compounded interest over 5%. Therefore adding another 7% becomes 12% compounded and adding to that are unknown fees for a separate contractor to bring the underground lines to the house.

At the public hearing presented by Pierre Sawaya, it was clearly shown that the primary reason for undergrounding was not for safety but rather for aesthetics (70%).

This could not come at a worse time with rising interest rates in an unstable job market.

The entire City of Laguna Beach should have been included more than 10 years ago when interest rates were lower and some areas in the city were undergrounding with time for public input; however, due to the missteps of city management without public input during a particularly difficult time due to COVID, undergrounding has now become polarized and politicized and residents are placed in the middle in a battle between the haves and have nots.

Longtime limited income owners and renters will suffer the excessive cost of this piecemeal high interest rate undergrounding project that many don’t know doesn’t include property hookups.

This project could have been supported as other improvements such as the Main Beach bond and the Treasure Island public walkway, with consensus of the entire community.

The State of California is promoting undergrounding, but neither they nor the utility companies are paying their fair share for this type of improvement, now being promoted as a safety issue when in fact it was not the reason given to the public by this city’s consulting team.

Laguna has been my lifelong home. It is where I dug water wells, worked on annexing the county property to the city, invested tax money towards supporting Main Beach redevelopment and the Treasure Island walkway with underground parking. It is the place I’ve called home for 60 years and served to create a public arts policy and continue to be a liaison with environmental and arts organizations. I have contributed and continue to contribute to my community and give voice to many who are deeply concerned about the future and how they can stay in Laguna, even if assistance is offered and promoted to be paid upon sale...yet there is no confirmation on this and the exorbitant compounded interest rate that will probably leave little or nothing.

This could mean it will be even more difficult to maintain our homes and, even in the event of its sale, to move elsewhere, pay for a care facility, at-home care or other necessities.

I’ve used most of my savings since 2020 for medical expenses and do not agree with supporting this unclear onerous plan and assessments.

Frankly, I’m frightened the way this has come down. It is costing me and others emotionally; worrying affects health and it affects the way I relate to my community. I may need to sell my house immediately but not sure where I can move knowing I will lose all meaningful reasons to enjoy living in my home, where I raised my children, served the community and created a business. Laguna represents my life and purpose, where I have friendship and neighbors whom I still cherish.

There is a better way and we need time to look at alternatives and ways to develop a broader plan.

Leah Vasquez

Laguna Beach

Village Laguna awards annual scholarship to impressive LBHS graduating senior

Every year since 1978, Village Laguna has awarded a scholarship to a Laguna Beach High School graduating senior who shows leadership and involvement in activities that protect the environment and promote humanitarian goals. For the ‘22-‘23 school year, Village Laguna was pleased to present the Bonnie and Arnold Hano scholarship to Uma Bhatia.

Uma has been very active in her school and community. In addition to being an outstanding scholar, she was president of Zero Trash Laguna, which spearheaded environmental initiatives on campus and in the city. She showed her involvement in environmental and humanitarian activities by participating in a marine conservation service trip to the Dominican Republic, rebuilding coral reefs, maintaining mangrove forests and protecting existing coral. Uma rounds out her profile with volunteer experiences at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, No Square Theatre, and tutoring elementary and middle school students. She was editor-in-chief of the high school newspaper and participated in school sports and music groups.

Village Laguna was fortunate to have Uma speak at our June General Meeting where she thanked us and informed us that she would be attending Johns Hopkins University, with the goal of attending medical school.

The Village Laguna scholarship committee is pleased that we had one of the largest groups ever of very qualified scholarship applicants. We look forward to hearing of their future endeavors and achievements and thank them for their applications.

Barbara Dresel, Scholarship Chair

Village Laguna

Laguna Beach

Just leave your clubs in the car

So sorry to read about your fall in Tuesday’s Stu News. Like you, I am in my 70s and know a bit about traversing concrete steps. More than once, I have stumbled on my stairs; but unlike you, I never have done a face plant. Just writing those words makes me cringe.

Going forward, here’s a tip: Leave your clubs in your car. I like golf as much as anyone, but you’ll never catch me lugging them up or down my stairs. As you unfortunately have discovered, when your bag is slung over your shoulder just about anything can happen when you least expect it.

Take good care, Tom, and don’t forget to watch your step.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

 

