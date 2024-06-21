NewLeftHeader

LBUSD Resource Center opens its doors 102723

Share this story

LBUSD Resource Center opens its doors with ribbon cutting ceremony

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD), in collaboration with SchoolPower, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to commemorate the grand opening of the Laguna Beach Family Resource Center (FRC). FRC will serve as a resource hub dedicated to building LBUSD family engagement by providing community activities, confidential counseling and support services for student success.

LBUSD resource ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

Front row (L-R): LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D., SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand, LBUSD Board of Education President Jan Vickers and Coordinator of Family Engagement Ivonne Redard.

Second row (L-R): SchoolPower President Iva Pawling, LBUSD Board Member Joan Malczewski, Ed.D., LBUSD Board Clerk Kelly Osborne, LBUSD Board Member Dee Perry and LBUSD Director of Social and Emotional Support Michael Keller, Ed.D.

“The grand opening of the Laguna Beach Family Resource Center marks the beginning of a new chapter of student and family support services in our community,” said LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. “This center is not just a building, it is a symbol of our collective commitment to nurturing the limitless potential of our students and a celebration of the spirit of collaboration and compassion that defines our Laguna Beach community.”

LBUSD resource ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laguna Beach Family Resource Center staff LBUSD Coordinator of Family Engagement Ivonne Redard, LBUSD Community Liaison Alma Figueroa and SchoolPower Family Support Specialist Cara Borkovec

Located at 733 St. Ann’s Drive, overlooking Guyer Field at Laguna Beach High School, the center remodel was funded primarily by LBUSD, with support from SchoolPower donors. The new space features private offices and a comfortable gathering space for small groups. The redesign was completed with additional support from community partners Kim Duensing Projects, The Shipp Group, Carolina Vergara Landscape Studio and Nicol Architecture.

The Laguna Beach FRC will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit www.lbfamilyresourcecenter.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.