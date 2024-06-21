NewLeftHeader

Happy 20th LBHS Class of 2003 102723

Happy 20th LBHS Class of 2003

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Laguna Beach High School Class of 2003 held their 20-year reunion at the Three Arch Bay Clubhouse from 5-9 p.m. They sold 154 tickets and invited 10 former teachers to attend, including their former principal and long-time Laguna Beach resident, Nancy Blade (she worked the check-in table for along with former LBHS Guidance Counselor Gretchen Ernsdorf).

2003 Alumni (L-R): Hayley Renwick, Katie Gallagher, Bailey Francis (Monahan), Liz Chavez (Nelson), Stephanie Pearl and husband Christian Sharpe

 (L-R) Alumni Kelly Noack (Jenett), Meghan Rider (Rowe), Candace Brindley (Bullard), Alex Anderson, Brittney Silva (Bullard) & Talia Engelhardt

(L-R) Alumni Blake Hite, Andy Whalen and Evan Dineen

The committee purposely had lots of local Laguna Beach vendors and sponsors, including catering and bartending by Starfish Laguna Beach, Florals by LBHS class of 2004 alum Gary Samuelian of Flower Poppi in South Laguna, Laguna Beach Beer Company and photos by the Laguna Beach photographer herself, Mary Hurlbut.

In addition to the amazing tray-passed appetizers that Starfish provided, they kept true to the laidback Laguna vibe with two taco carts for dinner. Two class of 2003 alumni, David Bennett and Isiah Powell, played a mini-set of songs; Bennett played a very touching “Forever Young” tribute to six of the former classmates who have passed away. West Coast DJ, a company owned by LBHS class of 2001 Alumni Dakota Sottosanto, played all of their favorite high school songs, and a giant eight-foot photobooth cube made for some fun photos with former classmates.

(L-R) Alumni Leah Edwards and Dustin Pettit with former LBHS teacher and coach Mike Roche and alum Stacey Hall

Class of 2003 Reunion Committee (L-R): Alumni Paige Wylie (Nichols), Christine Cunningham (Anenberg), Katie Olsen, Kaydi Devlin, Hillary Wolett (Converse) and Ashley West

2003 Alumni Chris Stansbury with his wife Kendra in the photo booth

According to one class alum, Hillary Wolett, “We honestly couldn’t have hoped for a better turn out! Laguna Beach artist Karen Petty even held on to our senior year photo wall that was displayed at our Grad Night back in June 2003. She kept it in storage for the last 20 years and it was definitely a highlight for many.”

Alumni David Bennett and Isiah Powell performing a mini-set of music

Alumni chatting during the tray-passed appetizers from Starfish

Class of 2003 Alumni gather for a group photo

The reunion committee consisted of six 2003 alumni – Christine Cunningham (Anenberg), Katie Olsen, Ashley West, Hillary Wolett (Converse), Paige Wylie (Nichols) and Kaydi Devlin.

Memory Wall that was made by a group of parents for the Grad Night in June 2003. Laguna Beach artist Karen Petty kept it in storage for them for the past 20 years.

 

