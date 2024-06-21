NewLeftHeader

Laguna Board of REALTORS® transforms garden 102723

Share this story

Laguna Board of REALTORS® transforms garden at Waymakers Youth Shelter

With gloves, shovels, clippers in hand REALTOR® and Affiliated Business Partner volunteer members of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® donated their time, muscle and gardening skills to help transform the yard at the Waymakers Youth Shelter.

laguna board flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBOR

(L-R) Hunter Fuentes - Compass, Patty Truman - Berkshire Hathaway, Kendall Clark - Berkshire Hathaway, Cherese Denny - Coldwell Banker, Shawna Sundstrom - Nextus Lending, Paulo Prietto - Compass, Karen Sanchez - Pacific Sotheby’s, Candy Babcock - First Am. Natural Hazard Disc., Dave Eurton - Western Park Capital, Tracy Lineback - Berkshire Hathaway and Brendy Michael - Compass

The gardening revitalization project was a collaborative effort from the volunteers of LBOR membership and their Community Outreach Committee.  The beautiful flowering and drought tolerant plants were donated by The Standard Design Group Nurseries, our newest nursery in town.

laguna board flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Succulent garden

Several succulents were donated by REALTOR® Patty Truman, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and Affiliate Dave Eurton, Western Park Capital. United by a common passion for nurturing the earth, their combined effort led to an extraordinary transformation.

laguna board flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Kendall Clark - Berkshire Hathaway and Dave Moon - The Standard Design Group Nurseries

“We are so pleased to have this work done. We have never had the manpower to tackle this garden,” said Chelsea of Waymakers. She looks forward to the residents of Waymakers continuing to tend to the plants, and to watching their gardens flourish for years to come.

laguna board flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Flowering and drought resistant plants donated by The Standard Design Group Nurseries

Waymakers Youth Shelter is a nonprofit resource, building safer communities by helping people find their way. Whether redirecting youth offenders, helping sheltered children get back on track, unifying troubled families, resolving community conflicts, or empowering victims of violence, Waymakers clears the path so clients can advance beyond crisis.

For more information on Waymakers Youth Shelter, go to www.waymakersoc.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.