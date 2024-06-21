NewLeftHeader

The Angel Next Door offers a comedic escape from a dark world

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jason Niedle

If you haven’t been to the Laguna Playhouse lately, you haven’t been to the Playhouse. Artistic Director David Ellenstein officially took the helm this season and continues to delight audiences with his eclectic productions – each play an unpredictable departure from the last. “I am a great believer that every time the audience comes (particularly a subscription-based audience), it should be a surprise and completely different from the last time they came,” said Ellenstein. “So ‘eclectic’ is right. I like plays from all genres – old plays, new plays, comedies, tragedies, avant-garde, traditional, musicals, everything.”

But even Ellenstein couldn’t have predicted that The Angel Next Door would arrive at just the right moment. Earlier this month, the world was once again plunged into chaos with war erupting in the Middle East, more tumultuous domestic politics and a volatile stock market. In contrast, The Angel Next Door is pure delight. It delivers a healthy dose of non-stop laughs for our world-weary ills.

“People say over and over, ‘I haven’t laughed that hard in years,’ or ‘My face hurts from laughing so hard,’ or ‘It’s the funniest play I’ve ever seen,’” said Ellenstein. “This is not a play with a big message. It’s not a play with a social agenda. It’s a play [that allows] people to have a good time at the theater.”

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Taubert Nadalini, Erin Noel Grennan, Thomas Edward Daugherty, James Newcomb, Barbara E. Robertson and Elinor Gunn star in “The Angel Next Door,” by Paul Slade Smith, directed by David Ellenstein and now playing at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach

Set in 1948 in a Newport, R.I. mansion, the cast of six is in for an emotionally wild weekend of misunderstandings fueled by impulsive lust and innocent love. New York City playwrights Arthur and Charlotte Sanders invite their protégé, Oliver, for a luxury getaway to celebrate his lucrative book deal. Oliver’s novel, The Angel Next Door, chronicles his intense love affair with Margot Bell, the bombshell Broadway star he met at a party thrown by Arthur and Charlotte the prior year. Everyone has assumed their romance inspired the book, which the Sanders plan to adapt into a play.

With Margot staying in a room adjoining Oliver’s, the weekend should be filled with Champagne, celebration and passion. But things aren’t quite as they seem in this madcap farce full of smart one-liners, crisp physical comedy and a script that breaks the fourth wall in all the best possible ways.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Barbara E. Robertson (Charlotte), Taubert Nadalini (Oliver) and James Newcomb (Arthur) are in store for an emotional (and hilarious) weekend in a Newport mansion

Ellenstein commissioned playwright Paul Slade Smith, whom he’d tapped twice before to write the equally well-received comedies The Outsider and Unnecessary Farce. Smith based The Angel Next Door on Ferenc Molnar’s 1924 Hungarian play, Play at the Castle, later adapted by P.G. Wodehouse into The Play’s the Thing (1926) and yet again by Tom Stoppard in Rough Crossing (1984). Smith translated the Hungarian work himself and, having done so, decided it needed some serious updating and an infusion of modern sensibilities. The 1940s set allows for fun aesthetics and grand costuming, as well as the fast-paced comedy that emerged from that time, but the humor and dialogue feel very modern-day.

One of Smith’s best decisions was creating Olga, an Eastern European maid whose deadpan delivery of judgmental one-liners and cutting comments about “theater people” steals the show whenever she takes the stage. Olga is played by Smith’s wife, Erin Noel Grennan, who appears in all his plays. Smith originally intended for her to play leading lady Charlotte, but Grennan is drawn to character roles and knew Olga would offer more comedic opportunities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Erin Noel Grennan as Olga (R) embodies her role as a reluctant servant to her needy guests. Barbara E. Robertson expertly plays the role of Charlotte (L).

“[Paul and I] are pet people and I do voices for all our animals,” Grennan said. “Our cat, Betty, is the direct inspiration for my take on this role. [Olga] is the personification of this cat – incredibly disapproving of nearly everything, brusque and full of opinions with a loud and abrasive meow. For whatever reason, I made [Betty’s] voice vaguely Eastern European. And that worked with this Hungarian play.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Even Olga’s signature knock – more like a slow, steady thud – makes the audience laugh. She delivers her lines the way she delivers midnight snacks, with an exasperated eyeroll at the entitlement and stupidity of her guests. With an accent as heavy as her eyeshadow and support hose, Grennan fully embodies the part.

Click on photo for a larger image

Erin Noel Grennan as Olga (L) is as much physical comedian as stellar actor

For all the seemingly effortless laughs, comedy – especially physical comedy – is hard. “When Bert Lahr [known for his role as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz] was dying, someone said to him, ‘It must be hard to die,’ and he said, ‘Comedy is harder.’ There’s some truth to that,” Ellenstein said. “But, I gotta say, we defied those odds and had such a good time doing it.”

“When comedy is done right, it looks effortless,” said Grennan. “People who aren’t savvy to the work behind it don’t know how difficult it is to get the timing right, to get character right, to make sure the plot is clear, and all the choreography works. But when you get to that sweet spot where it’s all cooking along, it just looks like we’re getting up there and having a good time. And we are having a great time. But the great time comes from the work.”

God knows, we could all use more good times these days. “Paul wanted to [create] a place where people could escape, have something to enjoy and leave the world outside the theater doors for a few hours,” Grennan said. “I think we’re succeeding with that. We’ve had so many people thanking us for giving them the gift of escape and a little time to see humanity in a fun, happy way. That’s been the best part of this entire experience.”

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Thomas Edward Daugherty (Victor Pratt) and Elinor Gunn (Margot) hit just the right notes in this 1940s screwball comedy

At one point, Olga asks Charlotte and Arthur their goal as playwrights. Like a lot of artists, they hope to change the world with their work. With signature Olga snark, she wishes them good luck with that. Sure, it’s a lofty and perhaps unrealistic pursuit. But maybe, for just a few hours, comedy can take the edge off.

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Elinor Gunn (Margot), Thomas Edward Daugherty (Victor) and Barbara E. Robertson (Charlotte), in their flamboyant costumes, transport the audience back to the madcap 1940s

The Angel Next Door runs through Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Laguna Playhouse, located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be an added performance on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $45-$84 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787).

Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

