From viewing to action: Coast Film & Music Fest expands FP 102723

From viewing to action: Coast Film & Music Fest expands offerings to include Environmental Summit with leaders, athletes and students

By THERESA KEEGAN

There’s a lot more than film and music happening at this year’s Coast Film & Music Festival. In fact, if organizers have their way, the message about protecting our environment will resonate far and wide following the festival’s inaugural Environmental Summit.

“We’re going to gather all the talented changemakers who come to the festival in one place, for one time,” said Ben Warner, co-founder and executive director of the CFMF. “With the Summit they’re coming to spend the whole day together, to talk about what they do with, and to protect, the environment.”

Photos courtesy Coast Film & Music Festival

(L-R) Enich Harris and Ben Warner, co-founders of the Coast Film & Music Festival are launching an inaugural, day-long Environmental Summit

The November 9 event will bring together film directors, top-tier athletes and industry leaders who will discuss their experiences, their involvement in environmental programs that have worked, and the environmental challenges that remain. The day will provide a cohesive platform for a complex topic, reaching from the mountains to the sea and everything in between.

“The vision of the film fest is bringing the mountains and the sea together,” said Enich Harris, co-founder of the festival. “The Environmental Summit will bring together changemakers and creative minds to spark conversation and spark positive outcomes. We’re starting something fresh that might have a ripple effect for the people involved and the greater community.”

The Environmental Summit will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, before the screenings start at the Festival of Arts. In addition to the main outdoor screen, shown above, there will be showings elsewhere on the grounds.

As film and music fest co-founders, both Warner and Harris brought their own interest to the festival when it began four years ago. Warner had a career in the outdoor industry while Harris has extensive experience in the surfing world.

“So often the surf communities celebrate surf, and the outdoor communities celebrate outdoors,” said Harris. “This is the coming together of both tribes, because together we can do a lot more.”

With so much happening in and to the environment, organizers are hopeful the Environmental Summit will develop far-reaching solutions.

“These folks are basically the canaries in the coal mines,” Harris said of the speakers who will be participating in the summit. “They are most passionately affected by their everyday experiences. Not all, but many are realizing things are changing. They’re taking on self-declared roles in relating to changes in the environment. They’re using their voices and their platforms for education.”

At last year’s festival, filmmaker Josh “Bones” Murphy (center) stands with Greg and Barbara MacGillivray after receiving an award named for their company

The summit participant line-up reads like a Who’s Who in storytelling, activism and industry leaders.

“We’re really lucky to have Jeremy Jones,” said Warner. The professional snowboarder, climate activist and founder of Protect Our Winters, knows first-hand the effects of climate change – and it extends well beyond his profession.

Josh “Bones” Murphy, filmmaker and storyteller, will be returning to the festival, moderating a panel about protecting the land and resources. Last year his powerful short film Our Waters, about a proposed salmon farm in Maine, won the MacGillivray Freeman Environmental Filmmaker Award.

“He’s so talented, and made such an impact to protect and save the fisheries,” Harris said of Murphy. “Those are examples of the stories we want to amplify.”

Obi Kaufmann, celebrated naturalist, artist and author of The California Field Atlas will be participating. Warner refers to him as a modern-day John Muir. Also joining in will be Dr. Chad Nelson, surfer, climber and CEO of the Surfrider Foundation.

The summit will be held throughout the day Thursday, essentially kicking off the film and music fest, and will be held on the grounds at the Festival of Arts. The late-afternoon conclusion of the summit coincides with the start of the film screenings for Thursday night’s “Get Outside” theme. (An opening night film will be shown at the Hobie store on Wednesday, Nov. 8.)

Although there is a Wednesday opening night event and screening at the Hobie store, the Environmental Summit on November 9, at the Festival of Arts, will kick off the screenings and music at the site

The summit’s daytime schedule allows students to attend, a vital component for Warner and Harris. Both USC and Laguna College of Art + Design will have college students in attendance and Laguna Beach High School’s FLOW program will have about 30 students joining for part of the event.

“It’s one thing to talk with the community, but our bigger goal is to affect the next generation of changemakers,” explained Warner. “It’s critical we really engage with youth.”

To that end the CFMF already provides programs for the schools in Laguna Beach and next summer it will be offering a film workshop camp for Orange County high schoolers at the college. “LCAD has been a wonderful partner,” said Warner. “And this summer camp will be teaching students how to make films and tell stories. We’ll be inspiring, informing and educating them.”

Although it is the festival’s inaugural Environmental Summit, Warner expects it will develop actionable plans for both audience members and presenters.

“We definitely hope to touch on the important topics and possibly the ideas of things that people can do to enact change.”

For more information about the Environmental Summit and Coast Film & Music Festival, click here.

