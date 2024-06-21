Council agenda includes discussion on fire pits 102423

Council agenda includes discussion on fire pits at Aliso Beach, councilmember request to relocate Lang Park pickleball courts, proposed state legislation related to ADU restrictions

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council has several interesting items on the agenda tonight, including a few notable councilmember requests.

At tonight's meeting (Tuesday, Oct. 24), council will have a discussion about fire pits at Aliso Beach. The agenda also includes several notable councilmember requests: From Councilmember George Weiss, to remove and relocate the Lang Park pickleball courts; from Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, proposing state legislation that addresses by-right height restrictions for accessory dwelling units based on local jurisdiction’s compliance with its Regional Housing Needs Assessment, and a suggestion that the council adopt a resolution condemning acts of terrorism against Israel and urging action to protect innocent civilians.

First up during regular business, council will have a discussion about fire pits at Aliso Beach, along with an observation camera and light pole. Staff will also introduce the first reading of a proposed ordinance amending portions of Title 18 and 15 of the municipal code related to the use of fire.

If approved, the action will also direct staff to: Proceed with the appropriate Coastal Development Permit process for purposes of installing wood-burning fire pits; replace the light pole and install an observation camera at Aliso Beach and appropriate $35,000 from the South Laguna Fund for the purchase.

On March 1, the city assumed ownership of and responsibility for South Laguna beaches, including Aliso Beach, from Orange County.

The county previously allowed fire pits at Aliso Beach for public use on a first-come, first-served basis. There was also an observation camera affixed to a light pole in the parking lot to monitor activity at the beach. The remaining fire pits and the camera were removed by the county before the city took over control.

During the update to council on May 16, city staff addressed a number of potential services and improvements, including fire pits. Council directed staff to return in October and follow up on certain Aliso Beach matters. Next week’s agenda item addresses portable propane and wood-burning fire pits, and the observation camera. Staff will return at a later date for the other items the council had asked about (special event permit process and program).

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Portable propane fire pits at Aliso Beach

As part of the city taking ownership of the beaches, the city also assumed a lease with 10th Hole Associates, Inc., which leases the restaurant and concession facility at Aliso Beach (currently operated as Lost Pier). Consistent with the lease agreement with the county and existing operations, the tenant has a program that allows members of the public to rent portable propane fire pits on a first-come, first-served basis in the designated sandy area adjacent to the building.

Instead of creating a rental program for the city, which will create additional staff demands and processes for which the city is not currently equipped, staff is proposing a minor admit to the city’s fire code. The change would clarify that portable propane fire pits – which are otherwise prohibited from use on the beach – are allowed in the designated area, consistent with the prior use of the property. According to the staff report, given the unique positioning and environment of Aliso Beach, the city is able to accommodate portable propane fire pits in a limited capacity in a manner that it is unable to do elsewhere.

“Given the historic use of portable fire pits in this area, staff believes its use can continue to be accommodated in this location,” the report reads.

Regarding wood burning fire pits, the city currently prohibits building, setting, kindling, making, or maintaining a fire in any public parks or beaches except in city-designated barbecues, picnic stoves and fire pits provided for such purposes. Staff is recommending an amendment to the city’s municipal code to allow the continued use of the fire pits at Aliso Beach subject to additional regulations to comply with the South Coast Air Quality Management District regulations and the American with Disabilities Act, as well as to address local conditions at Aliso Beach.

Staff explain in the agenda report that the SCAQMD passed a rule in 2013 which, in part, controls open burning at different locations, including the beach. The rule prohibits a person from “beach burning,” which means “any recreational, ceremonial, or open burning conducted in any public coastal area marked by an accumulation of sand,” unless certain conditions are met. To be allowed, the air quality forecast must be at or below a specific level (PM2.5 AQI of 100 or less), and beach burning devices must be at least 700 feet from residences and 100 feet from each other (or at least 50 feet apart from one another, if there are no more than 15 devices per contiguous beach area within the city’s boundaries). Beach burning is also not allowed on a “no burn day.”

The city’s proposed ordinance has been drafted to include compliance with these requirements, including by providing the city manager with the authority to designate the locations of the fire pits on Aliso Beach (so long as compliant with the SCAQMD rule). The ordinance also provides the fire code official with the authority to identify conditions under which beach burning would be prohibited.

Also part of this agenda item, council will consider replacing the pole and observation camera, to be operated by the city, at Aliso Beach to address resident safety concerns.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Claudia Redfern

Claudia Redfern playing pickleball at Lang Park

Also on Tuesday’s council agenda, under councilmember requests, Councilmember George Weiss is proposing to remove and relocate the Lang Park pickleball courts.

Weiss is requesting the council consider directing staff to remove the temporary pickleball nets from the Lang Park tennis courts by November 15 and return the use of the space to tennis play only. He’s also asking to direct staff to return to the council with an alternate location(s) that could accommodate or expand pickleball courts such the tennis court on Bluebird Canyon Drive or expansion of courts at Alta Laguna.

The request also includes asking the council to consider: Building new courts designed for pickleball use at Lang Park; half-time use of the courts at Lang Park and converting tennis court on Bluebird to pickleball with half-time use only if the city cannot provide replacement capacity at Alta Laguna or at Bluebird Canyon Drive tennis court; converting one additional court at Alta Laguna to provide additional capacity for pickleball; and/or implementing noise reducing measures at the gym at the Laguna Beach Recreation Center.

Alternatively, council could ratify its direction from Nov. 15, 2022, to convert one tennis court at Lang Park into three permanent pickleball courts.

The city provides a total of nine outdoor pickleball courts, with three located at Lang Park and six at Alta Laguna Park. These courts are accessible to the public at no cost from Monday to Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. until dusk. On Sundays and holidays, the schedule changes from 9 a.m. to dusk.

“Despite the city’s best efforts to mitigate the sound impact of pickleball regularly enjoyed at Lang Park, we continue to hear from residents living immediately adjacent to the courts that the noise caused by the contact of the paddle and ball is disrupting their quality of life,” Weiss wrote in his memo for the councilmember request.

In a noise assessment conducted in August by LSA Associates, experts concluded that when comparing the noise levels before and after a barrier was installed the noise levels were reduced conservatively at the adjacent sensitive receptors where pickleball activities are most audible. However, they also noted that “pickleball play has the potential to be above either or both standards with harder paddle hits, more cheering, and/or all three courts being used” at the same time. Noise monitoring results show that “noise attributed to pickleball play either approaches the noise standards or, on occasion, is slightly above the noise standards for short periods of time.”

In another request, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi is asking the council to consider proposing state legislation that addresses by-right height restrictions for accessory dwelling units based on local jurisdiction’s compliance with its Regional Housing Needs Assessment.

Rounaghi is asking the council to consider formally sponsoring and supporting a legislative proposal that that would allow cities that have achieved their low and very low-income RHNA requirement to be exempt from being required to allow 25 feet ADUs, reverting to the previous standard of 16 feet (allow flexibility to change based on strategy). Part of his request is also to amend the 2023 legislative platform to include supporting the legislative proposal.

He's also suggesting the council appoint an ad hoc committee to work with the city manager, city attorney and Townsend Public Affairs to refine the legislative proposal and strategy for the upcoming 2024 legislative session. Rounaghi also recommends directing the ad hoc committee to meet with relevant state stakeholders, including but not limited to, the State Department of Housing and Community Development, California Coastal Commission, and the Orange County legislative delegation to lobby for the legislative proposal and advance the city’s regulatory and legislative priorities related to ADUs as defined in the city’s legislative platform.

The last request on the agenda, not from one councilmember in particular, asks the council to consider a resolution condemning acts of terrorism against Israel and urging action to protect innocent civilians.

At the start of the meeting, during extraordinary business, the council will hear an update from State Senator Janet Nguyen.

The council agenda is available online here. The regular meeting will begin at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, Calif., 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Comments were emailed to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on October 23 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for them to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. today, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.